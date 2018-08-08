Crane Worldwide Logistics® Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

Global leader celebrates decade of international growth and expansion

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Crane Worldwide Logistics celebrates 10 years of successful business operations. The logistics firm--originally launched by Jim Crane in Houston-- has grown to be a solutions powerhouse with over 1,800 employees with 120 locations in 26 countries spanning all major global geographies.

“To say that I am grateful of my team’s success over the past ten years would be an understatement,” said John Magee, President and CEO of Crane Worldwide Logistics. “I cannot thank enough all of those who have helped us along the way, including our clients, suppliers and all of our worldwide personnel who make it happen every day.”

According to Bloomberg, 8 out of 10 companies fail within the first 18 months. This is a significant achievement given that Crane Worldwide Logistics launched in 2008 during the global financial crisis. Founding Executive Chairman, Jim Crane said, “We have remained true to our vision and have built a growth focused organization that challenges conventional thinking and at 10 years young we are just getting started. By regularly investing in our people, our service and our innovative technology, we will continue to thrive as a multinational, client-focused logistics company with a very bright future ahead.”

Over the last decade, Crane Worldwide Logistics has dramatically expanded its service offering from achieving Jim Crane’s vision of being a global player in the competitive global freight management and contract logistics services sector. By providing fully customized service solutions and acting with a keen sense of urgency to all requests, Crane Worldwide Logistics is changing the industry, bringing innovation and proprietary technology to the forefront of our client’s operations.

Crane Worldwide Logistics believes that it is important to be responsible corporate citizens and positively impact the world around us. Through Crane Cares, in honor of our ten-year anniversary, we will be helping the homeless worldwide. From local food donations, to fundraising, and volunteering at shelters, Crane employees are stepping up in 2018 to help the homeless which is a global issue that touches all of us.

“We are proud to partner with Crane Worldwide Logistics for our supply chain solutions. Their knowledgeable team and focus on the details of each client’s business will propel them into the next ten years and beyond,” said Marc Schopp, Vice President, Global Logistics and Distribution, Entrust Datacard. “We look forward to seeing what the future has in store and how Crane Worldwide Logistics will continually evolve the industry.”



About Crane Worldwide Logistics®

Crane Worldwide Logistics® is a leader in supply chain solutions with 120 locations across 26 countries. With expertise in trade compliance, Free Trade Zones and strategic consultative services, Crane Worldwide® continues to develop creative, innovative solutions to improve clients’ supply chain outcomes. Sharing industry expertise as a client advocate, the organization develops robust collaboration in the long-term providing cost effective and efficient operations. For more information about Crane Worldwide Logistics®, please visit www.craneww.com and www.trycraneww.com



About James R. Crane and Crane Capital Group Inc.

James R. Crane is Chairman and CEO of Crane Capital Group, Inc.; an investment management company he founded in 2006. Jim has extensive experience in the transportation, logistics, and energy industries and is the proud owner of the 2017 World Series Champion Houston Astros and Floridian National Golf Club. Jim currently serves as Chairman of the Houston Astros and Crane Worldwide Logistics, a premier global provider of customized transportation and logistics services with 120 locations in 26 countries. Jim has over 35 years of accolades in the transportation industry. He is a director of two public companies: Nabors Industries Ltd. and Western Gas Holdings LLC. He is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Cargojet Inc. Jim founded Eagle Global Logistics, now CEVA Freight LLC, in 1984. He served as Chairman, President and CEO for 23 years. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Safety from Central Missouri State University, now University of Central Missouri, where he was a 2-time All-American baseball player.

