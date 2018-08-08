Bluefin and Anderson Zaks Partner to Provide PCI-Validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE)
Anderson Zaks will now offer Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution to merchants utilizing the company’s RedCard Payment Processing System
Anderson Zaks provides a global, integrated payment processing environment for retailers and merchants through the company’s RedCard Payment Gateway, which includes EPOS, Payment Page, Virtual Terminal, UPT and Cloud processing. The company serves over 15,000 sites and provides seamless integration between the merchants and Payment applications, supporting all UK and Irish acquirers as well as many from across continental Europe.
Bluefin enables PCI-validated P2PE on processing platforms and point-of-sale (EPOS) systems using their Decryptx® Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, which allows gateways, applications, and processors to connect directly to Bluefin for P2PE service.
“With the continual growth in credit and debit cards and transaction volumes, criminals have become aware of the monetary gains available from stealing card details. There have been many high profile data security breaches that have resulted in damage to customer reputation, fines and large financial losses,” said Adina Ahmed, CTO, Anderson Zaks. “We believe that PCI-validated P2PE provides our merchants significant security benefits and are thrilled to partner with Bluefin to deliver this solution to our customers.”
Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solutions devalue credit card and debit data with immediate encryption upon swipe or dip in the PCI-approved point of entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being accessible in the event of a data breach. Data decryption always occurs offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM).
“Data breaches show no signs of slowing down, both in the U.S. and internationally. In fact, hackers continue to breach the systems of major retailers, enterprises and healthcare organizations to get card data because unfortunately, many organizations are still not encrypting consumers’ credit cards upon entry,” said Greg Cornwell, Head of Global Sales, Bluefin. “This is a global problem and we applaud U.K.-based Anderson Zaks for providing the security and PCI scope reduction of PCI-validated P2PE to user of the RedCard Payment Processing System.”
The benefits of the Bluefin / Anderson Zaks P2PE solution include reduction in PCI scope, qualification for the 33 question SAQ P2PE, the P2PE Manager® online device management system, and integration with the Ingenico iPP350, Miura M010 and the ID Tech SRED Key.
