Tech-powered PassRight and Uber Drivers Team Up

Liran Rosenfeld, PassRight CEO

The premiere U.S.-based immigration technology platform introduces how Uber drivers will benefit by teaming up with the first tech-enabled immigration law firm.

By teaming up with share-ride drivers, we believe PassRight will be reaching potential customers who aren’t aware of our company and what we do… all while drivers earn extra money.”
— Liran Rosenfeld, PassRight CEO
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PassRight announced today an exciting new collaboration between San Francisco Bay Area Uber drivers and PassRight, the world’s first tech-enabled immigration law firm. The latest collaboration will benefit both the drivers and aspiring immigrants. Uber drivers can earn between $500-$1000 extra each month by becoming affiliates with PassRight. By handing out business cards with personal promo codes to their passengers, Uber drivers will earn commission for every passenger that becomes a PassRight client. Participating drivers earn $2 for every lead and $100 for each purchase, while PassRight clients will receive a 5% discount when purchasing an immigration service using an Uber promo code.

PassRight uses technology to streamline the confusing, expensive and lengthy immigration process. Liran Rosenfeld, PassRight CEO, recognized that Uber drivers around California are mostly first-generation immigrants who can relate to the problem. In addition, as Liran takes his daily Uber-pool to work he constantly meets people who require help. According to Liran, “Everyone at PassRight has a vested interest in bettering the U.S. work visa process. By teaming up with share-ride drivers, we believe PassRight will be reaching potential customers who aren’t aware of our company and what we do… all while drivers earn extra money.”

Transparency and efficiency are core components of PassRight’s services. Using PassRight is much cheaper than traditional immigration law firms and the first consultation is free. PassRight deals only with family and employment petitions, managing Green Cards, employment visas and visa extensions. PassRight does not deal with asylum, deportation or other immigration court cases.

Ride-share drivers can sign up by registering at www.PassRight.com/join.

ABOUT PASSRIGHT:
PassRight is a SaaS Company providing technology to Immigration Law Firms of the future, firms focusing on Family and Business Immigration. PassRight is the first nationwide immigration law-tech company. In its BETA, PassRight has favorably helped 800+ customers in obtaining visa approvals. Liran Rosenfeld, CEO, is a frequent speaker at technology and immigration events and was featured at the first-ever US-China AI Tech Summit (www.theaialliance.com/us-china-ai-summit). For more information regarding PassRight, visit www.passright.com.


