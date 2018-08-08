Tech-powered PassRight and Uber Drivers Team Up
The premiere U.S.-based immigration technology platform introduces how Uber drivers will benefit by teaming up with the first tech-enabled immigration law firm.
PassRight uses technology to streamline the confusing, expensive and lengthy immigration process. Liran Rosenfeld, PassRight CEO, recognized that Uber drivers around California are mostly first-generation immigrants who can relate to the problem. In addition, as Liran takes his daily Uber-pool to work he constantly meets people who require help. According to Liran, “Everyone at PassRight has a vested interest in bettering the U.S. work visa process. By teaming up with share-ride drivers, we believe PassRight will be reaching potential customers who aren’t aware of our company and what we do… all while drivers earn extra money.”
Transparency and efficiency are core components of PassRight’s services. Using PassRight is much cheaper than traditional immigration law firms and the first consultation is free. PassRight deals only with family and employment petitions, managing Green Cards, employment visas and visa extensions. PassRight does not deal with asylum, deportation or other immigration court cases.
Ride-share drivers can sign up by registering at www.PassRight.com/join.
ABOUT PASSRIGHT:
PassRight is a SaaS Company providing technology to Immigration Law Firms of the future, firms focusing on Family and Business Immigration. PassRight is the first nationwide immigration law-tech company. In its BETA, PassRight has favorably helped 800+ customers in obtaining visa approvals. Liran Rosenfeld, CEO, is a frequent speaker at technology and immigration events and was featured at the first-ever US-China AI Tech Summit (www.theaialliance.com/us-china-ai-summit). For more information regarding PassRight, visit www.passright.com.
