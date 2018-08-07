San Francisco Awarded Official China Panda Coins

2018 San Francisco Panda, Chinatown Dragon Gate

Official Shanghai minted coins will be dedicated to San Francisco's Chinatown.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chinese mint at Shanghai has minted official panda coins in gold and silver for the San Francisco bay area.

The coins will feature Dragon Gate, the famous southern entrance to Chinatown along with a depiction of the dragon dance. Another larger 12 ounce coin will feature a family of pandas with a San Francisco Dragon Boat. There hasn't been an official panda minted for San Francisco since 1987. This one will be dedicated to San Francisco's Chinatown, which is the oldest Chinatown in North America (founded in 1848) and the largest Chinese enclave outside Asia.

These coins will be released to the public on September 21st, 2018 at CoinExpo Santa Clara held at the Santa Clara Convention Center. If you are unable to attend the show in California, there is a pre-order form online and the pandas will be shipped.

For more information and images of the pandas, please see www.SFpandas.com