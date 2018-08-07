Creative Startups, leading accelerator for creative entrepreneurs, accepting applications for Creative Business Cup USA

Logo for Creative Business Cup USA Kerry Schrader and Ashley Ammons, 2017 Creative Business Cup USA winners and founders of Mixtroz

Startups have the chance to pitch their company at Denver Startup Week for a chance to represent the US on the global stage.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Startups, the leading accelerator for creative industries entrepreneurs, announces applications open for the US Finals for the global Creative Business Cup to be held in September 24-28th at Denver Startup Week. Applications are due August 26th and can be found here. Interested individuals should also apply for Creative Startups’ 4-day LABS Intensive at Denver Startup Week. Applications for the LABS are due September 1st and startups can apply here.

Creative Business Cup, founded in 2010, has been dubbed the “United Nations of creative entrepreneurs” and is a global pitch competition taking the winners from over 60 different countries and bringing them to Copenhagen for the marquee premier pitching event and chance to win prizes, funding, and share their startup on the global stage.

With nearly 20,000 attendees in 2017, Denver Startup Week is referred to as the “largest free startup event in America. This new partnership with Creative Startups and Creative Business Cup adds a global element to the already robust week-long city-wide programming. The Creative Business Cup finals will take place at the end of Denver Startup Week, and selected participants will be invited to Denver for the week’s activities and to practice their pitch.

The Creative Business Cup USA Finals are open to all U.S.-based startups in the creative industries that have raised less than $1 million, with a founder over the age of 18 who holds a valid passport. The U.S. finalist will win an all-expense paid trip to Copenhagen, including roundtrip airfare, hotel, meals, and CBC events, valued at $3,000 for one team member. The event will be held Nov 26th-27th 2018, expert coaching on investor pitching, access to global investors, and a chance to win cash prizes.

Mixtroz, the dynamic mother-daughter duo who won the US Finals in 2017, have since gone on to land a title role in A&E’s Rooster & Butch and $100,000 in investment funding from AOL Co-Founder Steve Case’s “Rise of the Rest” tour.

“For the first time in history, the creative industries in the U.S. are falling behind China, Australia, the UK, and others,” said Alice Loy, CEO of Creative Startups. “We need to prove to the world that our creative entrepreneurs are still top contenders. We’re looking for rock star creatives with a large market potential business concept to apply for Team USA.”

Five startups will be chosen as finalists for the USA competition, and one team member from each of the five USA semi-finalist startups will be flown (domestic airfare, hotel, and meals included) to Denver, CO for a multi-day business and pitch coaching intensive in conjunction with Denver Startup Week. The winner will go on to represent the USA in Copenhagen.

About Creative Startups: Since 2014, the Creative Startups Accelerator has graduated 95 startups that have gone on to raise $49 million in private investment and generate $27 million in new revenues, and 70% of their participating founders are women and/or minorities. Creative Startups currently has programs across the US (Albuquerque/Santa Fe, Duluth, Winston-Salem, Baltimore) and across the globe (Kuwait, Malaysia).

CBC USA 2018 Applications Are Open!