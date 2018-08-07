Students: Go Back to School with a New-to-You Computer
Guaranteed, Refurbished Computers from the Cincinnati Computer Cooperative come with Free Software
“Students can get a laptop with everything they need for $150. Licensed Microsoft Office software is included, along with a mouse. This software alone usually retails for over $300”, says Frank Adams, Executive Director. Desktop models start at $150 and include a keyboard, mouse and speakers. Monitors are sold separately.
“A lot of parents like that these computers come with all the software a student needs, pre-installed. And they love that the computers are already virus protected before you take them home”, says Adams.
It’s easy to buy a computer from the Cincinnati Computer Cooperative. Just come by when the Cooperative is open and the staff will help students choose the one that’s best for them. In addition, schools, non-profits, anyone receiving public assistance and people over 55 years old are also eligible to buy from the Cooperative. The Cincinnati Computer Cooperative is at 49 Novner Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45215 and the hours for buying computers are Tuesday 3-7, Wednesday 3-9, Thursday 3-7, Friday 3-7 and Saturday 9-noon.
A major focus at the Cincinnati Computer Center is recycling unwanted computer hardware. Since opening in 2002, 4 million pounds of equipment have been kept out of landfills. Individual donations and business donations are welcome. All hard drives are wiped and equipment is reconditioned or recycled by volunteers.
On Saturdays, the Cooperative is a hive of activity. The phone is ringing, volunteers are hard at work and cars flow past the donation doors in a constant stream. People with all levels of computer experience donate their time – anyone with a desire to help is enthusiastically welcome to volunteer at the Cincinnati Computer Cooperative.
The Computer Cooperative of Cincinnati is currently selling computers with Windows 10 operating systems as well as licensed copies of Microsoft Office 2010 including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Outlook. In addition, Windows Defender and Malwarebytes virus protection is already installed. Laptops range in price from $150 - $350 and desktop models range from $150 – $300. Monitors are sold separately from $30 – $80 depending on size. All computers have 4 or more gigs of RAM, with at least a 250 gigabyte hard drive or 120 gigabyte SSD. Processors come in a variety of speeds: the majority have Intel Core i3 or faster processors.
If you would like more information, please call Frank Adams, Executive Director at (513) 771-3262, email fadams@cincinnaticomputercooperative.org or visit http://www.cincinnaticomputercooperative.org/ .
Frank Adams
Cincinnati Computer Cooperative
5137713262
email us here