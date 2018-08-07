Technology Professionals and Non-Profits Unite for a Good Cause at the Second Edition of PrideHacks

The second edition of PrideHacks brings together members of Montreal's technology and non-profit sector to help those in need. Registration is now open.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 7, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology professionals will once again have the opportunity to use their skills to help those in need at PrideHacks this Saturday, August 11. In a festive environment, participants will form teams to solve pressing technology problems faced by local charities, NGOs and non-profits. Registration for the free event is now open and the organizing committee asks anyone with technical skills--web development, programming, digital design, copy writing, cybersecurity and the likes--to attend. All are welcome, including visitors to the city and members outside of the LGBTQ community.Empowering communities with technologyNow an official annual event of Montreal’s Pride festivities, the day-long gathering returns to the Montreal head office of Pricewaterhouse Coopers. At the centre of much needed technology upgrades are eight non-profits and charities: Helem, AIDS Community Cares Montreal, Head and Hands, Image+Nation, Queering The Map, Gender Creative Kids and Axiona. These organizations provide an array of essential services to diverse populations in need, ranging from support for refugees escaping persecution to sex education for vulnerable youth. Equally diverse are their technical shortcomings; participants will collaborate to solve problems ranging from the complete overhaul of websites, building of apps to streamline workflows, installing new cybersecurity protections and the setup of an e-commerce platform. (See here for detailed descriptions of technology challenges available at PrideHacks).“We’re excited to bring our communities together so we can use technology to empower those that could use a helping hand. Working together, we can use technology as a wondrous tool to streamline access to essential services. We feel pride in doing our part to ensure the benefits of technology is made available to all,” said the organizing committee from Queer Tech Montreal, which spearheaded this and last year’s PrideHacks.Participants need only to bring a laptop and will receive meals and refreshments while having access to quality workspaces throughout the day. Following breakfast at 8:00 am, attendees will form teams and strategize how best to solve the array of technical challenges alongside members of the non-profits. The goal is to solve as many challenges as possible, but work ends at 4 pm. All teams will then present their achievements for all to see. The event culminates with a networking session, enabling attendees to mix and mingle with leading members of Montreal’s technology sector. Participants must register before the event by following the registration link at the PrideHacks website.Bigger and betterLast year’s inaugural PrideHacks was the first technology-centred event for Montreal’s Pride festivities. Over 70 participants in attendance had the opportunity to address technology problems for five Montreal charities and non-profits, which included building and app, upgrading websites and fixing complex telecommunications infrastructure. Now having eight non-profits participating, the organizers aim to have 100 tech professionals partake in this year’s initiative.This volunteer-run event is made possible by the organizing committee of Queer Tech Montreal and GLEE, with support in the form of sponsorships from local technology companies.(See here for a video of PrideHacks 2017 and an article about last year’s event on the Queer Tech Montreal blog)About Queer Tech MontrealQueer Tech Montreal is a community group representing LGBTQ professionals and their allies in Montreal’s technology sector. With over 1200 members, the group hosts monthly events to promote networking, mentorship and the empowerment of LGBTQ tech workers and start-up entrepreneurs.Website: http://queertech.ca/ Blog: https://medium.com/queertech-montreal Meetup Group: https://www.meetup.com/QUEER-TECH-MTL/ About GLEEGays, Lesbians and Everyone Else (GLEE) is the international diversity and inclusion initiative and network group for employees of Pricewaterhouse Coopers.About PrideHacksMontreal’s first technology-themed event for the annual Pride festivities, PrideHacks is a day-long hackathon where participants upgrade the technology capacities of local charities, non-profits and NGOs that serve primarily, but not exclusively, members of the LGBTQ community.