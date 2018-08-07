Paybookclub Mobile App Updates With The Very First Bitcoin POS Powered By ShapeShift.
The new version of the Paybookclub App, available in the Google Play Store, will enable users to access the content and paid services offered by the network using PAYBO, the utility token of Paybookclub, which can be purchased with Bitcoin or Ethereum, without incurring the high cost associated with fiat payment gateways.
Shred Pillai, the creator of Paybookclub explained the development. “When we approached leading payment gateway providers like PayPal, worldpay and others, we were denied a license for unknown reasons. This helped us to find a little known feature in the SDK offered by the ShapeShift crypto exchange platform and develop our unique POS to accept Bitcoin or Ethereum in exchange of PAYBO, saving our users the high level of commission charged by the payment gateway providers.”
According to Amit Verma, CEO of Innovellent Technologies, the software partner of Paybookclub, though the ShapeShift technology is currently used only for payment, other crypto services offered by ShapeShift like PRISM will be offered to Paybookclub members in the future.
Santosh Kumar Singh, CTO of Innovellent Technologies who developed the ShapeShift POS had this to add. “Though ShapeShift has been adopted by various mobile and desktop based exchanges and merchants, as far as we know, this is the first time it has been integrated in a mobile app as a POS. Though we have provided only for payment through Bitcoin and Ethereum this will be extended for all currency pairs provided by ShapeShift. This will enable millions of users around the world holding various Altcoins to access services provided by the Paybookclub network for a fraction of the cost charged by the gateway providers.”
About ShapeShift :
ShapeShift is a web and API platform formed in August of 2014 to provide instant Bitcoin and altcoin conversion with the maximum level of consumer protection and efficiency.
Users do not have to create accounts, deposit funds, or provide private personal information. This keeps the users safe from identity or financial theft – a critical improvement in exchange technology.
The company has a strict “No Fiat” policy, meaning it does not use banks or political currencies anywhere in its operations. To learn more visit https://shapeshift.io
About Paybookclub:
Paybookclub, a venture by Capexsales Ltd, United Kingdom, is a futuristic, AI driven, user generated content monetising platform using Block Chain for immutable Intellectual Property rights of content. Paybookclub aims to be the Content Marketplace of the world by providing Block Chain based infrastructure and services for networking, publishing and sharing content, easily accessible through a cutting edge mobile App.
To learn more visit http://paybook.club/index.php, or call + 44 7721170136.
About Innovellent Technologies Ltd:
Innovellent Technologies Ltd, based in Bangalore, the IT capital of India and run by experienced managers from IT majors like Infosys and Accenture was chosen by Paybookclub as the software partner for its ability to master bleeding edge technologies involving cryptography, encryption, block chain, IOT, AI, social network, live chat, and build strong software platforms on infra structure like AWS integrating complex APIs.
To learn more visit http://www.innovellent.com/ call + 91 9740819968 / +91 9591260704
