Hardman Batchelor International Completes Vice President, Global Sales Operations Search For National Instruments Inc.

Hardman Batchelor International, a global retained executive search firm, completes Vice President Global Sales Operations search for National Instruments Inc.
Paul Horton joins National Instruments as the new Vice President, Global Sales Operations, bringing with him a wealth of experience in Global Finance, Information Solutions and Sales Operations across General Motors, Electronic Data Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprises Services and DXC Technology (CSC and HP Enterprises Merger). He most recently served as the Vice President of Global Sales Operations at DXC where he led project teams that designed the new company’s sales organization, processes and compensation. As VP, Global Sales Operations, Paul will oversee strategic sales planning and functions essential to sales productivity and the customer buying process.
The search lead by Managing Partner, Ed Batchelor, who commented “Given National Instrument’s focus on launching innovative products to market the new VP, Sales Operations had to bring a proven track record in leading complex transformation processes along with the expected sales, marketing and operations experience. Paul was the ideal candidate for this role possessing a good mix of technology competence and engineering skills on the one side and product understanding, commercial acumen and strong customer engagement on the other.”
About Hardman Batchelor International
Founded by former “Big Five Firm” Partner Edward Batchelor, Hardman Batchelor International is a groundbreaking global firm specializing in recruiting and assessing world-class Board Directors, CEOs and C-Level executives with a particular focus on cultivating the underserved middle American marketplace. The firm offers retained executive and board level search; reference checking; candidate benchmarking; and management assessment. It has been recognized as a 2018 Hunt Scanlon Global Talent Leader signifying quality, exceptional service and distinguished leadership in executive recruiting.
