Artificial Intelligence Technology Drives Within the life Sciences Industry
Artificial Intelligence is growing at a rapid pace due to the advancement in technologies in past yearsHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence was already in the growing stage, but is showing a huge growth potential in life sciences industry over the next few years. Growing integration in drug discovery enhancement and rising applications over the product life cycle are driving the market. As, Life Sciences are full of high-end processes, artificial intelligence is used to manage, gather and very nicely utilize all the structured data in the domain.
Artificial Intelligence is growing at a rapid pace due to the advancement in technologies in past years. Cognitive computing, machine learning, deep learning, big data, and predictive analytics are technologies utilized in AI in life sciences market. Advancement in neural network technology makes it possible to ‘teach’ machines more greatly, and this machine learning may have many disturbances for the life sciences industry for Artificial Intelligence market space.
Life Sciences Industry is now spending more investments on drug discovery and development, and it may take up to 15 years to transfer a drug discovery idea from starting topic to an end product. Referring many researches industry experts have suggested that drug discovery and enhancement will remain at the frontier of AI-Integration in the life sciences sector. As many pharmaceutical industries sometimes facing many failures for drug discovery, has l influenced the leaders in the industry to look towards AI technology to increase efficiency and save cost. Also, many experts accept that a lot of startups are expected to be active in this industry and simultaneously, a trend of partnerships and acquisitions by bigger pharmaceutical companies.
Life Sciences scientists are willing to adapt and implement AI technologies in healthcare, especially in the pharmaceutical industry for the purpose of drug discovery, which is the most important rising area of life sciences industry, which is an important factor that will raise the market for life sciences in the AI industry.
With the advent of new technologies in artificial intelligence, the U.S. is the leading country in mergers and acquisitions of life sciences in the artificial intelligence sector. In 2017, this country had made 755 mergers and acquisitions of life sciences in artificial intelligence market. China took the second place in mergers and acquisitions of life sciences as the rising pharmaceutical sector in this country witnessed AI adoption.
Pharmaceutical industry is growing rapidly when compared to the other sectors in the life sciences industry. As hospitals and healthcare facilities had very tough sets of stakeholders for AI adoption, it is acceptable that the pharmaceutical industry may be capable of moving quicker in bringing machine learning quickly to one of the healthcare’s biggest data problems: Enhancing the Drugs. Biotechnology and medical technology are the next coming sectors, which are using Artificial Intelligence in their fields. Actually, these two sectors include drug discovery which is very costly, but provides lots and lots of advantages to the humankind. A single drug can cure serious diseases for hundreds of thousands of patients over the globe, and also can bring a lot of profit, making billions of dollars in revenue for the pharmaceutical companies.
In 2014 and 2015, the value of mergers and acquisitions that were happening in the life sciences industry were $610 billion and $597 billion, respectively. By adapting the AI technologies and machine learning in the life sciences industry, there are many advantages offered to the end-users. So, platforms are gaining artificial intelligence and machine learning momentum, especially focused on the requirements of researchers for a unique solution. The landscape of healthcare sciences and life sciences are exponentially altering, and also the rise of innovative data in massive organizations, big or small. Over the world, industry experts are working in life sciences industry are willing to work with artificial intelligence technologies.
Actually, these technologies are much useful in life sciences industry. These AI technologies are implemented in life sciences in various applications like drug discovery, pre – clinical, clinical, regulatory approval, and patient management. Among all these applications, drug discovery is the most emerging and growing area of life sciences, which is using artificial intelligence. By implementing these technologies, the old or traditional methods are converted into latest methods or technologies which will save time, cost and efforts. Finally, implementing AI technologies in life sciences will be very useful to various applications in the upcoming future.
