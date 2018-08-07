Advent of IIoT Shields Will Surely Enhance the Protection of Smart Factories
Enhanced productivity, safety and conducive working conditions have resulted in the increased utilization of automated tools, machines and robots such as industrial robots, unmanned vehicles and smart sensors, particularly in the ‘oil and gas’ industry. Moreover, rising demand for real-time monitoring activities and decision making capabilities, along with access to web-based data will certainly escalate the demand further for industrial IoT shield market in the future.
The automation market has penetrated briskly, across various industry verticals, and the key factors affecting the penetration are the upsurge in labor wages and power consumption. Swift adoption of automation in industrial operations will offer sharp growth for industrial IoT shields, owing to the rise in security needs for smart machineries and smart processes.
In Q-4 2017, the growth rates of manufacturing output for the world and emerging economies were 4.6% and 6.15% respectively as compared to Q-3, 2017. Majority of the economies has displayed recovery from the recent slump in the manufacturing sector. Industrial 4.0 undertaken by various economies is the major driver, and is expected to attract significant investment to incorporate advanced manufacturing techniques, which is likely to transform the future manufacturing techniques. Therefore, swift adoption of automation in industrial operations will offer sharp growth avenue for IIoT shields due to in the rising need for smart machineries and smart processes.
Energy sector is a notable industry for industrial IoT shields incorporating power generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. This significant global energy demand growth is unequally distributed among major regions and moreover, the demand in developing countries is quite high compared to others. The major reasons for this deviation includes population growth, urbanization rates and expansion in economic activity. The energy sector has some prominent prospects for growth in the near future, advanced by rapid industrial and commercial developments for developing economies, while the developed ones are aiming to transform the industry by relying heavily on renewable sources of energy.
With these shield mechanisms, device manufacturers, system integrators and IoT network operators can rapidly secure and manage devices across various industry verticals. However, the concerns associated with lack of interoperability or standards will likely be the major constraint for the growth of the market. Therefore, standardization of components would help many companies to develop a common solution for various IoT applications, and also helps to reduce the prices of industrial IoT shields. Moreover, standardized products have better scope for market attractiveness as they provide customers with the opportunity to switch between various vendors, thus impelling the growth of the market across the globe.
