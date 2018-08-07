Dark Web Intelligence, in Cyber security field, Can Prevent beyond Cyber threats
Dark web intelligence will revitalize information security for enterprises, for business intelligence and othersHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you know about the thin line between privacy and secrecy? Privacy is welcome whereas secrecy will definitely be unfolded sooner or later. With the advent of internet, now we got an opportunity that our previous generations have never heard of. With one go, you can now talk with the entire world. But are we utilizing it properly? Though the web unfurls a gamut of opportunities with positive effects, it has its dark side as well.
Dark web intelligence provides important cyber security and threat intelligence insights, and would remain a key element for effective automation solution in the cyber security industry. It is a well-known fact that there is a global shortage of 1 to 2 million cyber security professionals in the IT industry, and utilizing Dark web intelligence the requirement can reduce thereby reducing shortage by predicting future risks.
Dark web refers to websites that aren’t indexed by search engines, and these sites require special or customized software like Tor (anonymizing software’s) in order to explore and access them. Surface internet (websites that are indexed) when collaborated with networks in dark web, can trace out the illicit and criminal content.
Darknets are connections that are made between or amongst trusted peers and few of them include TOR, Freenet, or the Invisible Internet Project (I2P). Dark Web Intelligence also has prominence in threat intelligence as it monitors the dark web, where security insights can be generated that could prevent cyber threats. In terms of business as well, dark web intelligence plays a prominent role as many unindexed websites also has a lot of valuable information that helps the vendors to take the necessary steps. Dark web intelligence also uses dark web forum portals in order to make counter terrorism activities. Besides, dark web intelligence is also involved in many legal activities like military intelligence, and as a medium to exchange other confidential information.
To browse the table of contents of the report follow the link below:
https://industryarc.com/Report/18535/dark-web-intelligence-market-research-report.html
With the advent of the IT industry, now web development has become an easy job. Website defacement is an attack on site by taking control of visual appearance, and this happens by breaking web server and replacing the host website. Generally, this happens when your website security has one or few flaws. Above are the statistics year wise, according to the domain of the website that were affected or attacked with defacement.
Dark web intelligence helps to thwart the future website defacement and take preventive measures. Dark web intelligence provide critical insights in order to fight and sustain cyber-attacks. According to the experts, there is still more than 5000 terabytes more that is being uncatalogued. While the computers used in dark web are called proxy servers, the currency used in dark web is primarily crypto currencies like Bitcoin.
Talk to one of our sales representative about the full report by providing your details in the link below:
https://industryarc.com/support.php?id=18535
Several dark websites are used by terrorists to recruit new members and propagate other confidential messages. Dark web analysis plays a crucial role in the field of counter terrorism (CT). Dark web intelligence helps to sort out the web defacement which is the need of the hour and the whole world that is under constant threat from these well-planned, sophisticated, and coordinated terrorist operations. By monitoring the dark web for terrorism forums and other related sites, terrorist’s threats or attacks can be detected and avoided, which is the primary objective of counter terrorism through dark web intelligence.
Statistics shows the analysis by enterprise cyber security solutions on various market place of top 15 vendors and buyers in deep web and they run using TOR and I2P appealing. From the estimates, it is clearly understood that most exchanged goods were light drugs, followed by online pirated games and accounts. Government and other legal bodies monitor the dark web with the help of intelligence tools, and control the illegal activities can be made for legal or proper security used could be a good sign and from recent years governments of several countries are focusing to do so.
Dark web intelligence acts as a powerful solution in analyzing and preventing cyber-attacks in anonymous and hidden areas of the internet. This prevents cyber criminals’ reign. Besides, dark web intelligence also plays a crucial role in preventing terrorist attacks and tracking them. Increasing use of mobile phones and portability of website use in various industries lead to the generation of ample amount of data. Securing this data is of vital importance, and data breaches can be prevented using dark web intelligence as it helps to gather reliable intelligence about threats.
Related Report:
1. Visual Search Market:
https://industryarc.com/Report/18539/visual-search-market-report-analysis.html
2. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market:
https://industryarc.com/Report/18534/legaltech-artificial-intelligence-market-research-report.html
What can you expect from the report?
The Dark Web Intelligence Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:
1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)
2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis
3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis
4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis
5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis
6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis
7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis
8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis
9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis
10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q. Does IndustryARC publish country, or application based reports in Dark web intelligence Market?
Response: Yes, we do have separate reports and database as mentioned below:
1. Americas Market for Dark web intelligence Market (2018-2023)
2. APAC Market for Dark web intelligence Market (2018-2023)
3. Europe Market for Dark web intelligence Market (2018-2023)
4. Water Industry Market for Dark web intelligence Market (2018-2023)
5. Commercial Market for Dark web intelligence Market (2018-2023)
6. Residential Market for Dark web intelligence Market (2018-2023)
7. Industrial Market for Dark web intelligence Market (2018-2023)
8. Technology Market for Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market (2018-2023)
Q. Does IndustryARC provide customized reports and charge additionally for limited customization?
Response: Yes, we can customize the report by extracting data from our database of reports and annual subscription databases. We can provide the following free customization
1. Increase the level of data in application or end user industry.
2. Increase the number of countries in geography or product chapter.
3. Find out market shares for other smaller companies or companies which are of interest to you.
4. Company profiles can be requested based on your interest.
5. Patent analysis, pricing, product analysis, product benchmarking, value and supply chain analysis can be requested for a country or end use segment.
Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
To request for a proposal, provide your details in the below link:
https://industryarc.com/subscription.php
About IndustryARC:
IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.
IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications in a Market. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business.
We look forward to support the client to be able to better address their customer needs, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.
Venkateshwar Reddy Japa
IndustryARC
6145888538
email us here