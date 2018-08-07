AI in Automotive revolutionizing Autonomous Vehicles
The Automotive AI market is set to grow at over 35% CAGR through 2024, driven by the adoption of autonomous vehiclesHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-driving cars is the new achievement of mankind, on the horizon of smart human-machine interactions. Engineers and designers across the world have come up with ways to implement strategies that has immense possibilities for smart mobility, delivered by autonomous vehicles. The success of technologists in leveraging Artificial Intelligence for such vehicular development has given a boost to the automotive manufacturers to invest in new possibilities.
Experts have been experimenting with Artificial Intelligence to build smart automobiles driven by industry investment. One achievement in this process is the development of autonomous vehicles. AI in automotive is at its nascent stage, and will revolutionize the mobility experience to a great extent. Vehicles will be smart enough to carry out diagnostic checks and alert owners for any external emergency services, and will be a disciplined driver.
Automotive AI opens up a whole new realm of possibilities for engineers and designers everywhere. Autonomous vehicles can change the way we commute and operate logistics with features like auto lane change, self-parking, vehicle-to-vehicle/infrastructure interaction, traffic sign recognition, and collision avoidance, which will make commuting comfortable and safe for passengers. With AI, there will be a decrease in the number of accidents carried out by human errors as well. Such vehicles are developed by modelling the computing system with advanced AI algorithms, by using highly responsive sensors, and efficient hardware systems including Graphics Processing Unit. Autonomous vehicles are set to make the best use of IoT, machine learning and connected technologies. The Automotive AI market is set to grow at over 35% CAGR through 2024, driven by the adoption of autonomous vehicles.
To purchase or browse the table of contents of the report follow the link below:
https://industryarc.com/Report/18530/automotive-artificial-intelligence-market-research-report.html
As artificial intelligence is making its way into the automotive industry, big organizations and investors are displaying great interests to market the technology, and companies are competing to file patents and IP. The above figure shows the investments made by investors worldwide in the AI sector in 2016. Machine Learning startups fetched the major investment share. This sector is witnessing a major number of mergers and acquisitions, where big corporates are showing great interest in startup acquisitions. In 2016, Uber acquired an AI startup, Geometric Intelligence to build an AI lab at its headquarters, focusing on machine learning. Various other moves to develop AI were witnessed.
The investments and enhancements in AI will open other future prospects for better autonomous vehicular development. Toyota invested $1 billion in AI-based self-driving technology, and plans to launch cars with their AI assistant ‘Yui’. In 2016, General Motors acquired Crusie Automation for $1 billion. Alphabet Inc. has successfully demonstrated its self-driving car ‘Waymo’. Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc., which has partnered with Volvo Cars and Lyft Inc., are in the process to develop and launch autonomous cab rides for rental and ride-sharing.
Talk to one of our sales representative about the full report by providing your details in the link below:
https://industryarc.com/support.php?id=18530
The maximum number of patents were filed by Bosch (958), and has been primarily led by Automotive Manufacturers and Parts suppliers. Google has a significant presence due to its major investment into its self-driving platform. Bosch seems to be developing more AI based solutions along with devices like Radar, to generate business as a supplier to Automotive AI. The craze for autonomous vehicle is seen from luxury car manufacturers to mid-segment car manufacturers. The major patents were registered by German manufacturers, followed by United States and Japan.
Suppliers of the Automotive AI components market need to update their business for the upcoming demand of advanced AI based components. The demand of components mentioned, draws attention towards the growing trend of both outside and in-vehicle experience. Developments in on-screen digital projections and voice and gesture based system control will further increase the market for in-vehicle AI experience, and more component installations. The demand for components will further benefit services business, and demand for skilled labor. LiDAR and RADAR both have been successfully implemented in autonomous vehicles In fact, they play a key role in making such vehicles operate by scanning the surroundings for nearby objects. V2X is another flourishing technology that will play a key role in revolutionizing Automotive AI by interacting with other vehicles and infrastructure to decide on lane change, passing other vehicles, and process e-payments for toll and parking.
Across the globe, Artificial Intelligence specialists, automobile manufacturers and cab service providers are actively participating in leveraging Automotive AI. Autonomous vehicles can follow traffic rules more effectively, and avoid accidents and traffic congestion. Artificial Intelligence has a lot of potential, of which only a small percentage has been implemented. More advances in AI, data capturing and processing will lead to an exponential growth in the Automotive AI market.
Automotive AI is witnessing new developments frequently to achieve the desired performance of the vehicles. The sector may face regulatory challenges, and service issues which will require experts to solve the problems. At the same time, it can prevent accidents and manage fleets well. Rash driving will come to a halt, and infotainment services will be more enriching. However, a major area of concern is security, and the more advanced and computer connected the automobile is, the chances of getting its system hacked or virus attacks increases. As a result, AI companies need to spend significant resources implementing advanced security measures to change the public’s perception of AI heavy vehicles. Despite this perception, the use of AI in the automotive industry continues to rise.
Related Report:
1. Geospatial Analytica AI Market
https://industryarc.com/Report/18531/geospatial-analytics-artificial-intelligence-market-research-report.html
2. IoT AI Market
https://industryarc.com/Report/18533/internet-of-things-artificial-intelligence-market-research-report.html
What can you expect from the report?
The Automotive Artificial Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:
1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)
2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis
3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis
4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis
5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis
6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis
7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis
8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis
9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis
10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis
Frequently Asked Questions:
Does IndustryARC publish country, or application based reports in Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market?
Response: Yes, we do have separate reports and database as mentioned below:
1. Americas Market for Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market (2018-2023)
2. APAC Market for Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market (2018-2023)
3. Europe Market for Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market (2018-2023)
4. Water Industry Market for Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market (2018-2023)
5. Commercial Market for Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market (2018-2023)
6. Residential Market for Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market (2018-2023)
7. Industrial Market for Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market (2018-2023)
8. Construction Type Market for Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market (2018-2023)
9. Technology Market for Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market (2018-2023)
Does IndustryARC provide customized reports and charge additionally for limited customization?
Response: Yes, we can customize the report by extracting data from our database of reports and annual subscription databases. We can provide the following free customization
1. Increase the level of data in application or end user industry.
2. Increase the number of countries in geography or product chapter.
3. Find out market shares for other smaller companies or companies which are of interest to you.
4. Company profiles can be requested based on your interest.
5. Patent analysis, pricing, product analysis, product benchmarking, value and supply chain analysis can be requested for a country or end use segment.
Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
To request for a proposal, provide your details in the below link:
https://industryarc.com/subscription.php
About IndustryARC:
IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.
IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications in a Market. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business.
We look forward to support the client to be able to better address their customer needs, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.
Venkateshwar Reddy Japa
IndustryARC
6145888538
email us here