PulseTMS Hosts Open House for Behavioral Health Specialists in Los Angeles

Networking event to spread TMS awareness for mental health professionals

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse TMS, a new Los Angeles-based provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), has begun treating the LA mental health community and will be hosting an Open House Event on Thursday, August 16, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are very excited to open our doors to the community and begin treating patients that have been unable to find relief from their depression,” said Dr. Josh Lichtman, D.O., Medical Director of PulseTMS. "Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation is changing how both professionals and patients look at depression and what is the new standard for treatment, recovery, and relapse. TMS is providing many with a hope they thought they had lost years ago.”

The Open House Event is for mental health and behavioral health professionals in the Los Angeles and surrounding areas. The event is intended to spread awareness of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and the benefits of use alongside psychotherapy, medication, and other therapies used during treatment for depression.

Thursday, August 16th - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

1663 Sawtelle Blvd Suite 240

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Meet our Medical Director, Dr. Josh Lichtman, view the Brainsway™ Deep TMS technology, and mingle with other mental health care professionals in the West LA and Santa Monica area. Food and refreshments will be provided.

“The reason for this open house is to introduce TMS to the mental health professionals in the area,” said Dr. Lichtman. “There are studies coming out that show the efficacy rates of depression treatment going up when professionals pair TMS with their psychotherapy or medication treatment regimens.”

TMS is an FDA-approved method for treating depression. The patient’s neural pathways responsible for mood are stimulated by a magnetic field created by coils in the machine. The machine is placed over the patient’s head while they sit in a comfortable chair. The effects of TMS are long-lasting and have been tested and proven safe.

About Pulse TMS

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) is an FDA approved method for treating depression. Pulse TMS helps our patients cope with the isolation that comes with depression and mental illness. By coupling the latest technology with support and education, our goal is to provide patients with sustainable long-term recovery from depression. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Contact us at info@pulsetms.com or call 310-879-0982.