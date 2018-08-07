LifeStart Renovates Fitness Center at 150 North Wacker
150 North Wacker Drive offers a prestigious location on Chicago’s premier business boulevard, Wacker Drive. The building boasts 360 views of the city and features onsite valet, tenant conference centers, break rooms and an outdoor river-deck.
The newly renovated fitness center, designed and run by LifeStart, will provide 150 North Wacker tenants with the industry’s best fitness and wellness programming to support a healthy, active lifestyle. Members will have access to services, including personal training, small-group training, dietitian consultations and laundry service.
The 2,000 square foot facility features a comprehensive line of LifeFitness cardio equipment, with 21-inch embedded displays that support HD-TV, Netflix, Hulu, Spotify and more. The new Peloton bike will provide both live and on-demand indoor cycling classes, and TRX functional training bays will support the new small-group training formats. Lastly, MyZone telemetry strap sensors will be available to show workout effort throughout the center.
About LifeStart Wellness Network
LifeStart is a national corporate fitness center development and management company that operates the largest portfolio of onsite centers in Multi-Tenant Buildings across the country. LifeStart continues its impressive growth as it nears 80 managed sites in 13 markets by partnering with the best CRE companies in the industry.
LifeStart has a proven track record of creating inspiring centers, programs and services designed to engage diverse tenant populations. LifeStart managed centers continually achieve the highest utilization statistics in the industry while creating fun and motivating environments to enhance the building’s onsite amenity services.
To learn more about LifeStart visit www.lifestart.net.
About MB Real Estate Services Inc
Founded in 1982, MB Real Estate is a full-service real estate organization that provides multifaceted expertise in Asset/Facilities Management; Leasing Services; Project/Construction Management; Tenant Representation and Investment Services. Separately, MBRE Healthcare and its independent affiliate fund manager, ROA Holdings, are a full-service real estate entity that acquires, develops, leases, and manages healthcare facilities across the United States. MBRE is headquartered in Chicago, with regional offices in New York, Atlanta, Columbus, Orlando, Dallas and Denver.
For more information, visit www.mbres.com or www.mbrehealthcare.com
