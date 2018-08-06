Coupit Tokens Listed on Switcheo
“This is the first step in making Coupit readily available for exchange,” says Coupit CEO Andrew Hamilton. “The coin will be listed on a number of other major exchanges over the coming weeks.”
Coupit is a decentralized marketplace built on the NEO blockchain that provides a robust incentive program for businesses and consumers. The Coupit affiliate platform uses an NEP-5 token to combine a reward ecosystem with a giant e-commerce marketplace.
