There were 354 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,587 in the last 365 days.

Coupit Tokens Listed on Switcheo

GRANTS PASS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokens for the revolutionary cryptocurrency Coupit are now available for trading on the NEP-5 exchange Switcheo at an initial price of $.10 per token.

“This is the first step in making Coupit readily available for exchange,” says Coupit CEO Andrew Hamilton. “The coin will be listed on a number of other major exchanges over the coming weeks.”

Coupit is a decentralized marketplace built on the NEO blockchain that provides a robust incentive program for businesses and consumers. The Coupit affiliate platform uses an NEP-5 token to combine a reward ecosystem with a giant e-commerce marketplace.

Terry Kaufman
Newsroom PR
(916) 397-3035
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology