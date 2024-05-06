Legal PR Powerhouse Newsroom PR adds Social Media Lead to Bolster Integration
EINPresswire.com/ -- Newsroom PR has added Madison Anderson as Social Media Manager as part of a broader move to help clients amplify their media appearances and grow their brands.
Anderson most recently spent three years as the social media manager and creative content expert at West Coast Trial Lawyers – where she expertly crafted engaging content across various platforms, including social media, commercials, radio and podcasts. Her innovative strategies elevated the firm's social media presence and drove significant lead generation and growth.
The news placements that Anderson boosted were garnered by Newsroom PR, which has worked with West Coast Trial Lawyers for nearly seven years.
”I am so thankful for the opportunity to bring my knowledge to law firms and other clients,” Anderson said. “And I love the way Newsroom’s social media and PR teams strategically collaborate to best weaponize the day’s content.”
Newsroom PR CEO Howard Breuer says he’s thrilled to welcome Anderson to the growing social media team and watch her enhance clients' digital presence and drive impactful results.
“Recent polls show that half of Americans at least sometimes get their news from social media,” Breuer said. “So if you pay for great press, you want to expertly boost it through social media. And if you do both, have them handled by an agency — one with a top social media team with deep expertise – ideally with someone like Madison at the helm.”
Newsroom PR specializes in PR for attorneys, financial services, entertainment, crisis management and startups.
For inquiries, email info@newsroompr.com.
Howard Breuer
