Bizco Technologies Ranked Among Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers

Bizco Technologies ranked among the world’s most progressive 501 Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, USA, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bizco Technologies has once again ranked among the world’s most progressive 501 Managed Service Providers (MSPs), according to Channel Futures 11th-annual MSP 501 list and study.

The 2018 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. Data was collected online from March through April 2018. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

“We are extremely proud of our team for being on the MSP 501 list again this year” said Paul Zoz, CEO of Bizco Technologies. “We continue to move up in the rankings year after year and this is a huge credit to our hard-working, dedicated staff”, said Brad Osborn, IT Manager of Bizco Technologies.

Bizco Technologies has been a national solution provider for 24 years, specializing in Managed IT and AV solutions for small and medium sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Bizco is a leader in providing not only a full suite of IT services including network management, voice/data convergence, business continuity and rugged mobile computing, but also fixed and mobile surveillance, audio visual design, installation and services. For more information on how Bizco Technologies can help you, check out our website at www.Bizco.com, email us at sales@bizco.com, or call 402-323-4800.

