Certification Planner Launches Veteran Planner, a "Power to Heroes" Initiative

Veteran Planner was founded on the trust that our veterans deserve our support and can be a vital contributor to our country’s workforce needs.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certification Planner, a global training providing company, has launched Veteran Planner website to support US veterans and their families. During the launch of the website, Suhaan Kkhanna, CEO of Certification Planner LLC mentioned, “Veterans are a very important part of our society and with Veteran Planner, we are getting a chance to do something for veterans who have served for our country for years.” He continued, "I am associated with Veterans for very long time and always wanted to do something to honor our heroes. With our “Power to Heroes” initiative, our expert instructors will be assisting them to mold their skills to fit in the corporate world.”To give more insight about the Veteran Planner, he continues, “With Veteran Planner, CP offers a way for veterans and their families to explore and avail a chance to grab good job opportunities in various industries. Under this initiative, Certification Planner will be organizing multiple classes every month for course, including PMP, LSSGB, LSSBB, LSSYB, Dual LSSGB and LSSBB, Dual LSSYB and LSSGB, ITIL Foundation, ITIL for Beginners and PMI-ACP.” Further, he added, “This is a small token towards the services Veteran have offered to our nation during their service period.”These certification programs are designed to help veterans learn latest market trends and utilize their military experience in the corporate sectors by understanding a technologically crazed, ever changing and extremely high-pressure business environment. Veterans who are looking to transitioning in corporate world can visit www.veteranplanner.com and enroll for any training.About Certification PlannerBeing one of the leading short term and long-term certification and training provider, Certification Planner (CP) is trusted by fortune 500 companies and over 100,000 professionals across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia and the United Kingdom. With the panel of 200+ certified instructors, CP offers a unique learning experience with highest success rate. Their blended mode of training approach consists of Online Self-Study, Instructor-led Online Classroom, Instructor-led In-Person Classroom and Corporate Training Solutions. To know more about Certification Planner, Veteran Planner and their training programs, consider visiting https://www.certificationplanner.com