Cryptassist Corporate Social Responsibility

Cryptassist ocean Cryptassist tree planted

An important element of the Cryptassist philosophy is to donate back to the environment.

Cryptassist (CTA:CTA)

TALLINN, ESTONIA, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An important element of the Cryptassist philosophy is to donate back to the environment.

To demonstrate Cryptassist’s commitment to the environment as a responsible corporate citizen, Cryptassist will partner with and donate 1% of the proceeds of the ICO to a selected reforestation project and 1% to an ocean conservation organization.

A partnership has been established and a substantial initial donation has already been forwarded to One Tree Planted, https://onetreeplanted.org/pages/reforestation-business-partners On Cryptassist’s behalf, One Tree Planted will focus on the Kalimantan region in Borneo, home to the Tanjung Puting National Park, where In the last 50 years, more than 74 million hectares of Indonesian rainforest have been lost — an area twice the size of Germany.

Negotiations are now underway between Cryptassist and several leading ocean conservation organizations and Cryptassist will partner with the organization that best suits our corporate philosophy. Details will be announced on our website when finalized.

To learn more about the Cryptassist platform, please visit our website or download our Whitepaper at www.cryptassist.io

Connect with Cryptassist:

Email: support@cryptassist.io

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cryptassistcoin

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/cryptassistcoin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cryptassistcoin/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CryptAssistCoin

Medium: https://medium.com/@cryptassistcoin

VK: https://vk.com/cryptassistcoin

LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryptassist/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/CryptAssist/

Telegram Group: https://t.me/CryptAssistCoin

Bitcointalk ANN: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=4553885.0

Cryptassist Office Walkthrough