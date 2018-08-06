Paintings attributed to Warhol, van Gogh, Picasso, others are in In the Manner Of's live and internet auction, Aug. 23rd

Colorful tempera and oil on paper attributed to Vincent van Gogh, titled Restaurant Scene (est. $12,000-$20,000). Mixed media on paper done in the manner of Andy Warhol, titled Albert Einstein (est. $8,000-$12,000). Charcoal and watercolor on paper attributed to Edvard Munch (Norw., 1863-1944), titled Group Figure Study (est. $15,000-$20,000). Tempera and gouache still life on paper done in the manner of Georges Braque (Fr., 1882-1963). Oil on canvas painting attributed to Amedeo Modigliani, titled Portrait of a Woman (est. $15,000-$20,000).

Paintings done in the manner of Andy Warhol, Vincent van Gogh and a host of other fine art luminaries will highlight the next In the Manner Of fine art auction.

Perusing this catalog is like a treasure hunt. Many paintings are minor masterpieces which have been hiding in private collections around the globe. ” — Bruce Wood