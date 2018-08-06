Paintings attributed to Warhol, van Gogh, Picasso, others are in In the Manner Of's live and internet auction, Aug. 23rd
Colorful tempera and oil on paper attributed to Vincent van Gogh, titled Restaurant Scene (est. $12,000-$20,000).
Mixed media on paper done in the manner of Andy Warhol, titled Albert Einstein (est. $8,000-$12,000).
Charcoal and watercolor on paper attributed to Edvard Munch (Norw., 1863-1944), titled Group Figure Study (est. $15,000-$20,000).
Paintings done in the manner of Andy Warhol, Vincent van Gogh and a host of other fine art luminaries will highlight the next In the Manner Of fine art auction.
In addition to van Gogh and Warhol (who will both be represented more than once in the sale), the catalog will also feature a selection of artwork by, attributed to or in the manner of master artists of the 19th and 20th Centuries, including Arshile Gorky, Robert Motherwell, Willem de Kooning, Cy Twombly, Edgar Degas, Pablo Picasso, Camille Pissarro and Amedeo Modigliani.
The catalog is open for online bidding now, at www.IntheMannerOf.com and the online platform LiveAuctioneers.com. "Perusing this catalog is like a treasure hunt,” said Bruce Wood, co-owner of In the Manner Of. “Many paintings are minor masterpieces which have been hiding in private collections around the globe." A live preview will be held at 500 Gallery starting on August 15th.
The painting attributed to the Dutch master Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890) is a bright and colorful tempera and oil on paper titled Restaurant Scene, in very good condition, artist signed, 8 inches by 10 inches (est. $12,000-$20,000). The work has a verso stamp and reference number, and comes with a certificate of authenticity from the van Hassel Galeri in Rotterdam, Holland.
Another painting done in the manner of van Gogh, this one a tempera and gouache on paper titled Interior, is signed with paper toning verso and carries an estimate of $10,000-$15,000. The work, in very good condition, measures 10 ½ inches by 8 inches and is verso marked with the stamp of the D’Orsay Galerie d’Art, with a certificate from the von Hassel Galeri in Rotterdam.
Collectors of Andy Warhol will have several attributions by the Pop Art master to consider, to include the following. All are mixed media on paper renderings and have Warhol’s signature.
• Albert Einstein, a stylized depiction of the genius, possibly a study for an edition print, 22 ¾ inches by 17 ¾ inches (framed), with a collector’s stamp from Cooper International Auctions in London and COA from Bonnier Art Services, France (est. $8,000-$12,000).
• Marilyn Monroe, Warhol’s now-iconic image of the late screen legend, 9 ½ inches by 8 ¼ inches, verso stamped by Contemporary Masters Exhibition and with a COA from the Galerie d’Art Internationale in Luxembourg. Bursting with color (est. $8,000-$10,000).
• Shoes, a possible study for an edition print, measuring 25 ½ inches by 20 ¾ inches in the frame and accompanied by a COA from Bonnier Art Services in France (est. $15,000-$20,000). Early in his career as an illustrator, Warhol painted quirky renderings of shoes.
Pablo Picasso (Sp., 1881-1973) is yet another artist with multiple entries in the auction. Paintings attributed to the Surrealist master include a watercolor and gouache on laid paper titled Dueling Soldiers, 7 ¾ inches by 8 ¾ inches (sight), signed lower right (est. $8,000-$12,000); and an oil on canvas titled Femme (Woman), 18 inches by 15 inches (sight), signed (est. $3,000-$5,000).
Three paintings done in the manner of different artists all have identical estimates of $15,000-$20,000. One is an oil on canvas attributed to Amedeo Modigliani (It., 1884-1920), a Portrait of a Woman, signed and framed with a COA. The second is a charcoal and watercolor on paper attributed to Edvard Munch (Norw., 1863-1944), titled Group Figure Study, signed with a COA.
The third is a tempera and gouache still life on paper done in the manner of Georges Braque (Fr., 1882-1963), 8 inches by 11 ¼ inches, with a COA from Anderson Art Gallery in Romania. Also, an unsigned oil on canvas from the School of Hilma af Klint (Swedish, 1862-1944), one of the earliest abstract painters, 22 ¼ inches by 19 ¼ inches (framed) should command $5,000-$8,000.
A tempera and watercolor on paper, done in the manner of Jean Baptiste Camille Corot (Fr., 1796-1875), titled Landscape, Countryside (with figure in boat), signed with a COA, is estimated at $5,000-$8,000; while a tempera on paper study attributed to Camille Pissarro (Fr., 1830-1903), titled View of Countryside, with a Certificate of Examination, should top out at $3,000-$5,000.
In the Manner Of makes it clear that all the artworks in this and all future sales are created in the styles of, after, or attributed to, master artists. Its mission is to offer fine artworks for collectors with sophisticated aesthetics. The pieces come with no provenance, no guarantees and no pedigrees. They are, like the name states, ‘In the Manner of.’ The firm accepts cryptocurrency.
A live preview at 500 Gallery, where all lots may be viewed, will be held starting on Aug. 15th. “So many consignors have come to us with great paintings that were undocumented originals, tribute pieces or copies that we decided to feature them in their own auctions,” said Wood, who co-founded the firm with partner William Janosco. “That’s how this auction house was born.”
In the Manner Of is actively seeking artworks that are created in the style of, after or attributed to master artists. The firm encourages potential sellers who have been turned away from other auction houses because their artwork lacked provenance or did not fit perfectly into so-called “blue chip” auction houses to call (617) 960-1609 or send an e-mail to art@IntheMannerOf.com.
To learn more about In the Manner Of and the firm’s live and internet sale now online and ending August 23rd, please visit www.IntheMannerOf.com.
