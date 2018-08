PRE-COOKED CAGE FREE EGGS LAUNCHED BY PROTEIN BROKERS, LLC

Protein Brokers, LLC , Pre-cooked Eggs Brand , Temptee Specialty Foods TACO'S FILLED WITH PRECOOKED CAGE FREE EGGS BBQ RANCH SALAD WITH PRECOOKED CAGE FREE EGGS

Pre-cooked Cage Free Eggs, fully cooked shredded beef, pork and chicken are now available from the WOMEN-OWNED AND MANAGED COMPANY PROTEIN BROKERS, LLC

Temptee Specialty Foods is the INDUSTRY'S ONLY COMPANY PRODUCING FRESH PRE-COOKED CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS AND THE CAGE FREE EGGS ARE DIRECT FROM THE HENS AT HICKMAN'S FAMILY FARMS” — Jack Lowe President / CEO OF TEMPTEE SPECIALTY FOODS

PARKER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRE-COOKED CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS FULLY COOKED SHREDDED BEEF , FULLY COOKED SHREDDED CHICKEN AND FULLY COOKED SHREDDED PORK ARE NOW AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE FROM THE WOMEN-OWNED AND MANAGED COMPANY PROTEIN BROKERS, LLC.PROTEIN BROKERS,LLC PRESIDENT/CEO MARLENE SEWARD has entered into an agreement WITH TEMPTEE SPECIALTY FOODS TO PRODUCE PROTEIN BROKERS LABELED PRE-COOKED CAGE FREE EGGS with the SPECIFIC SPECIFICATIONS OF NO FILLERS OR ADDITIVES OTHER THAN A VERY SMALL AMOUNT OF CITRIC ACID TO THE PRE-COOKED CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS. PROTEIN BROKERS IS ALSO HAVING TEMPTEE PRODUCE PROTEIN BROKERS LABELED FULLY COOKED SHREDDED BEEF, FULLY COOKED SHREDDED CHICKEN AND FULLY COOKED SHREDDED PORK in their U.S.D.A. and FDA Inspected Facility IN DENVER, COLORADO.Marlene Seward's years of PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE AS A SENIOR VP IN THE BANKING INDUSTRY in Washington, Arizona and Colorado and ADVISING HER HUSBAND BARNEY IN HIS FOOD BROKERAGE BUSINESSES gives her the knowledge to market, sell, broker and finance the growth of PROTEIN BROKERS, LLC.The very UNIQUE COOKING AND PASTEURIZATION PROCESS DEVELOPED BY TEMPTEE SPECIALTY FOODS HELPS THE CAGE FREE EGGS RETAIN ALMOST ALL OF THEIR MOISTURE IN THE COOKING PROCESS. There is not another company in the USA that has a FRESH CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGG PRODUCT that has a shelf life of 60 days without fillers or additives other than a very small amount of citric acid.TEMPTEE SPECIALTY FOODS HAS ALSO DEVELOPED A UNIQUE COOKING PROCESS FOR READY TO EAT FULLY COOKED SHREDDED BEEF, SHREDDED CHICKEN AND SHREDDED PORK FOR EVERYONE'S STREET TACOS.