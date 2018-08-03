Intry and College Recruiter Partner in Resume Revolution
Built In Austin Top 50 Startup to Watch Partners with Veteran Job Site College Recruiter in Resume RevolutionAUSTIN, TX, USA, August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intry is one of Built in Austin’s Top 50 Startups to Watch for 2018 and is leading the resume revolution. Intry, a woman-owned HR tech software firm, has launched a strategic partnership with industry veteran College Recruiter, the leading job search site used by over 20 million US college students and recent graduates. College Recruiter believes that every student and recent graduate deserves a great career, a core tenet shared by Intry. College Recruiter and Intry are thrilled to launch this partnership and make finding the right job easier for today’s students and graduates, who will end up with more debt than any other generation in history.
College Recruiter is helping to disrupt a broken system by partnering with Intry. Job seekers now have the option to simultaneously register with Intry, giving them additional resources to aid in the job search. Faith Rothberg, Chief Executive Officer of College Recruiter said, “This decision presents a great benefit to students across the country by enabling them to combine our tested and true platform with Intry’s new, innovative application. Job seekers will have more resources than ever to help them start their careers, which aligns with College Recruiter’s mission.”
Every year, College Recruiter helps more than half of the country’s 40 million students and alumni find employment through their products and partnerships. Intry’s Founder and CEO Jennifer Sethre said, “College Recruiter and Intry share the same common goal: to give students and other jobseekers the best tools to find the right job. Together, we can give candidates a leg up by providing them with ATS-friendly Hybrid Resumes™ and a complete TrueYou™ profile and assessment that will highlight their personality and skills, so they can spend more time being seen by hiring managers and less time applying for jobs.”
Intry and College Recruiter are determined to arm job seekers with the tools necessary to find the right job. Together, the mission-driven organizations are leveling the playing field by allowing job seekers to be seen by using Intry’s TrueYou™ tools and Hybrid Resume™. It’s time to stop the craziness of having to submit hundreds of applications to get one interview, and open doors that have been closed, giving job seekers the opportunity to soar.
