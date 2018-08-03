Items signed by Einstein, Lincoln, Napoleon, Washington, Marilyn, others in University Archives' online auction, Aug. 22

Actual fragment of Abraham Lincoln's blood-stained shirt from the night of his assassination (est. $25,000-$30,000). Finest known early Marilyn Monroe photograph, post-Norma Jean, taken circa 1947 (est. $20,000-$24,000). Rare life-size wax mold of Albert Einstein's head, with human hair, signed by him (est. $15,000-$20,000). George Washington autographed manuscript with drawing, dated June 20, 1771 (est. $20,000-$25,000). Reproduction photo print signed by former Russian leader Joseph Stalin, taken in 1930 (est. $15,000-$20,000).

They're just part of the selection of autographed documents, books, manuscripts and relics set to come up for bid in University Archives’ next online-only sale.

The historical market is showing great signs of strength, in many cases outpacing our strong economy. It’s not often that we see such select items in the current seller’s market.” — John Reznikoff