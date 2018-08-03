Cryptassist - Win a Tesla Roadster

Tesla Prize ICO

As a thank you to buyers during the Cryptassist ICO, for every purchase of $250 US a ticket will be given for the chance to win an amazing Tesla Roadster.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a thank you to buyers during the Cryptassist ICO, for every purchase of $250 US a ticket will be given for the chance to win an amazing Tesla Roadster.

The more CTA you buy the more chances to win!

With breathtaking performance, this all-wheel drive, all-electric, 4 seat super car has a top speed in excess of 400 kph and 0 – 100 kph acceleration of only 1.9 seconds. Combine that with a range of 1,000 km and you can understand why auto enthusiasts worldwide are queuing to order.

Designed for Performance and Aero Efficiency

Due for release in 2020 and valued at over $200,000 US, the Tesla Roadster will undoubtedly be mentioned in the same breath as Lamborghini, Ferrari and McLaren when super cars are discussed.

At the end of the ICO an online number generator will determine the lucky winner and if you are that very fortunate person and just can’t wait until 2020 for delivery of your shiny new Tesla Roadster, then Cryptassist will happily deliver you a sparkling new Tesla X100D.

To learn more about the Cryptassist platform, please visit our website or download our Whitepaper at www.cryptassist.io

Connect with Cryptassist:

Email: support@cryptassist.io

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cryptassistcoin

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/cryptassistcoin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cryptassistcoin/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CryptAssistCoin

Medium: https://medium.com/@cryptassistcoin

VK: https://vk.com/cryptassistcoin

LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryptassist/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/CryptAssist/

Telegram Group: https://t.me/CryptAssistCoin

Bitcointalk ANN: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=4553885.0



Cryptassist ICO