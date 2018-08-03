PureTools Presentation Switchers with 4K HDBaseT and Integrated Audio DSP PT-PSW-92 | 9 x 2 Multiformat presentation switcher with HDBT designed to handle a multitude of AV applications. PT-PSW-52 | 5 x 2 4K Multiformat seamless scaler switcher with HDBaseT

Presentation Switchers with 4K HDBaseT and Integrated Audio DSP High-End installations are characterized by uncompromising performance and compactness.

RHEINE, NORTH RHINE WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With multitasking and collaboration, the digital revolution provides unlimited potential: highly efficient equipment that will increase working productivity, enhance and change our working and communication culture. The intelligent interconnection of AV and IT enables high versatility and easy integration into existing IT structures. The new technology can be operated intuitively, easily and safely. Elegantly integrated into the rooms’ interiors, these powerful new solutions operate discreetly in the background.

With their 4K HDBaseT, Audio DSP and intelligent EDID management features, the PureTools PSW Presentation Switchers range in the select category of top products existing on the market.

The new products provide various video sources, seamless switching and integrated control for professional video presentations. Dynamic, smart EDID ensures conflict-free processing of different resolutions. The modular and scalable PureTools Presentation Switcher architectures support all professional configurations in just one device.

All PureTools Presentation Switcher models are designed for installation into professional racks or furniture. The housings are ultra slim, light and compact. Where visible, elegant interface plates blend in the room design.

One PureTools PSW Presentation Switcher Replaces Three Devices

The following products show the impressive scope of options feasible with PureTools Series PSW Presentation Switchers.

The Most Advanced HDBaseT Compatible Scaler in the Market

The PT-PSW-92 is a 9 x 2 multiformat presentation switcher with HDBT designed to handle a multitude of AV applications.

Features 4K support on a wide variety of video formats including HDMI, HDBaseT, DisplayPort and VGA, plus audio. Provides advanced 4K UHD video scalability for all video inputs up to 4K@60 4:4:4., enhanced audio features, Mic/Line inputs and mixing, including a 40w 70V/100V constant voltage amplifier.

With HDBaseT integrated on the output, and the PT-HDBT-1001 RX receiver this all-rounder transmits 4K video up to distances of 100m.

With the most advanced 18Gb input scaling on the market, the PT-PSW-92 is one of the few switchers to handle all available user sources while still supporting legacy display technology at your choice of fixed output resolution.

The PT-PSW-92’s simple yet intuitive Web GUI is all you need for user control. With its powerful OSD the system can be up and running perfectly in minutes. Advanced control over IP is simple with ADMIN mode. Remotely configure settings and even install firmware and work independently from on-site opening hours.

More Functions Than Similar Products - 4K Multiformat Seamless Scaler Switcher with HDBaseT

The PT-PSW-52 provides more functions than similar products. Five multiformat video inputs, three mixable audio streams with pre- amplification and a mirrored HDBaseT output give the installer the flexibility to tackle a range of applications with a single SKU. Seamlessly switch between DP, VGA, MHL and two HDMI inputs on the autosense equipped input side directly to a choice of scaled output resolutions up to 1080p and WUXGA.

A compact duo of Presentation Switcher and Receiver designed for installation in medium sized meeting rooms, classrooms and teaching podiums. The PT-PSW-52 is equipped with a mirrored HDMI and full PoH HDBaseT output and comes complete with an HDBaseT Receiver (PT-HDBT-701-RX) adding a range of up to 70m to the video signal.

Supports 48V phantom power, dynamic and wireless MIC, as well as separate DP and VGA Audio embedding. A built-in balanced audio extraction with volume adjust ensures flawless sound reproduction.

The simple yet intuitive Web GUI adds another level of control to its simple yet effective IR remote, and with a powerful OSD and CEC embedding the system can be up and running perfectly in minutes. Advanced control over IP is simple enables remotely configuring of settings and even installation of firmware. Remote upgrades limit on-site time and allow installers to perform maintenance out of hours.

PureTools - The Series for Professional AV Architectures

The PureTools series comprises a complete line of high-quality, forward-thinking products for HDBaseT signal transmission over the longest distances, with complete compatibility even with future connection standards.PureTools transmitters, receivers, matrix extenders and splitters create complete, finely tuned connectivity solutions. Achieve the maximum reach and compatibility with high quality HDBaseT optimized cables and connectors from PureLink.

