EBG Acquisitions acquires 236 units in Texas

EBG Acquisitions adds a 236 unit apartment community to their growing portfolio of Texas Multifamily properties.

LUBBOCK, TX, USA, August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBG Acquisitions is proud to announce its latest acquisition of a 236 unit apartment community, Metropolitan Apartments, in Lubbock, Texas.

This Lubbock community was acquired in partnership with a group of private investors who plan to add value to the community over the next few years.

Metropolitan Apartments will be rebranded in the coming months under the name The Lynx as part of the EBG Communities portfolio.

This recent purchase puts EBG Acquisitions' portfolio of owned and operated units at over 500 units spread across multiple locations in the Texas secondary markets!

EBG Acquisitions is working diligently to identify exceptional off-market, value add opportunities in the Texas secondary markets for their investors.

The company’s stated mission is to bring groups of investors together to purchase and transform apartment communities to improve the lives of the residents while providing safe yet high yielding investment vehicles to their investors.

Investors that would like to learn more about investing in Texas multifamily properties should visit the company website at: http://www.EBGAcquisitions.com or contact directly at: info@ebgtx.com

