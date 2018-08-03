SUMC THAT RABBIT URBAN MUSIC CONFERENCE AUG 31st-SEPT 2nd Fairhope, AL

SUMC THAT RABBIT URBAN MUSIC CONFERENCE Fairhope, AL AUG 31st–SEPT 2nd, 2018

FAIRHOPE, ALABAMA, US, August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Click Link): To register for the SUMC conference and festival https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-southeast-urban-music-conference-that-rabbit-music-festival-gulf-coast-edition-tickets-48450940066

The SUMC THAT RABBIT URBAN MUSIC CONFERENCE will be held: Lionz Den 17236 Greeno Road, Fairhope, AL.

2018 CONFERENCE THEME: “MARKETING URBAN MUSIC IN THE DIGITAL ERA” The Southeast Urban Music Conference will kick off its Industry Event and block party on August 31st.

Hosted by a collaboration between SUMC and THAT RABBIT DISTRIBUTION. Conference co-chairs Tony Baraka and Ray Hamilton state that the conference is designed to bring together a diverse group of musicians and entertainers.

Event attendees will be provided with information on Digital Music Distribution, Technological Engagement and Platform Creation. Daily power seminars will be provided by music industry professionals.

“This is the first time in history that we will be bring together the SUMC brand along with our new partner: THAT RABBIT MUSIC DIGITAL DISTRIBUTION, thus creating various platforms from power seminars, Technological engagement, and a block party as part of our celebration.”

There will be a special honoring of some of the top DJ’s in the gulf coast region, as well as engaging seminars on branding, digital distribution, publishing and much more.

Over the course of the three-day conference, attendees will learn how to Market Urban Music in this digital era, utilization of the latest technology used in the music business, and audience engagement.

Power seminars will include methods to create a platform, and an in-depth discussion of the benefits of digital distribution. This year’s conference will also feature a block party, marketplace area and branded sponsored lounges from an array of Independent Artists Performances.

The SUMC THAT RABBIT Urban Music Conference & Block Party is being sponsored by: Sony Music, The Orchard, I Heart Radio, Microsoft and Urban Plush Magazine. The seminars are made possible by Spotify, Apple Music, Sound Exchange, ASCAP, BMI & SESAC.

For sponsorship, vendor space, please call: 866-652-8882 or email: sumcfestival2018@gmail.com

For conference registration, sponsorship, and performance slots please call 866-652-8882 or email sumcfestival2018@gmail.com (Performance slots are limited).

FOLLOW US ON ALL SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS @sumcfestival2018

for more info contact 678-509-4296 or sumcfestival2018@gmail.com

