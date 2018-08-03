Primetime entered into a CRADA with NIH/NCATS to develop antimicrobial agents for antimicrobial resistant infections
The collaboration integrates the capability and expertise Dr. Inglese’s lab at NCATS with the medicinal chemistry and drug development expertise at Primetime to identify a potent and selective inhibitor of chorismate mutase for treatment of microbial infections, particularly Mycobacterium tuberculosis.
“We are delighted to be working with Dr. Inglese and his group at NCATS,” commented Dr. Janak Padia, President, and CEO of Primetime. “The collaboration will bring substantial expertise and resources to discover and develop new chorismate mutase inhibitors for safe and effective treatment for the microbial disease. There is an unmet need for treatment for resistant Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and Primetime is proud to work alongside of NCATS in this endeavor”
Dr. Inglese noted, “We look forward to collaborating with Dr. Padia to discover novel inhibitors for one of nature’s most fascinating catalysts.”
About chorismate mutase:
Chorismate mutase catalyzes the Claisen rearrangement of chorismate to prephenate in the shikimate pathway which leads to the synthesis of the aromatic amino acids phenylalanine and tyrosine. This is the single known example of an enzyme catalyzing a pericyclic reaction. The shikimate pathway for the biosynthesis of aromatic compounds is evidently present in bacteria, fungi, and plants but absent in humans and therefore, chorismate mutase is a valid target for generation of antimicrobial agents and particularly important for drug-resistant bacterial and fungal infections.
About Primetime:
Primetime Life Sciences, LLC (www.primetimelifesci.com) is an early-stage pharmaceutical company based in Maryland, developing small molecule drugs. Primetime’s mission is to expedite the discovery and development of new and smart treatments by using a multi-
disciplinary, highly collaborative, "bench-to-bedside" approach. Primetime’s translational medicine approach is focused on ensuring proven strategies for disease treatment and prevention.
Primetime has developed preparatory mutual prodrug platform technology (Metual®) to discover and develop small molecule drugs that exert therapeutic effects through synergistic mechanisms with improved drug attributes.
