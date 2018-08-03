Nubian Beauty Fatuma Kalumbwa Graces the Cover of TR MAGAZINE
Nubian Angel Fatuma Kalumbwa Radiates from the Cover of Issue 14
Moving forward we are looking for more media opportunities (ABC, NBC, CBS, Discovery, TMC, Ellen, etc.) to discuss and make more individuals worldwide aware of TalentRaters and TR MAGAZINE and the good we are doing.
TalentRaters and TR MAGAZINE have great plans but to make them a reality, we need to circulate the magazine even more. How does that happen? First, we need artists to purchase larger quantities of magazines. This is not a magazine that you see on the shelves in the store, this is a magazine that you, the artists, are featured in and is a part of your resume and legacy. You should be buying bulk quantities and mailing them to important industry professionals capable of advancing your careers. We also desire to get picked up by a major publishing company. TR MAGAZINE is extremely popular and needs to be taken to the next level in the industry so the magazine becomes available for purchase on store shelves and not just the TR MAGAZINE website as it is currently. TR MAGAZINE is a premium talent magazine with the potential to be active forever!
TalentRaters actively scouts its talents, but due to increasing demands, we are hoping and expecting more walk-ons by top talents and artists. Please email your us your best 300 dpi high resolution photos and brief bio information to info@talentraters.come and if we like you, we’ll email you a TR Talent Questionnaire and place you in the lineup for the printed and online magazine publications. Please visit our site at https://www.trmagz.com and also show your support by posting our link and logo to your web pages and social media. As we approach our winter season on the east coast in the US, we are looking for winter athletes to send us their TR MAGAZINE submissions at https://trmagz.com/shopping/contact
Update: The new TalentRaters Social Site is still under construction and is coming along nicely. It is expected to be complete by November 2018 or sooner. Those interested in registering for free with us can do so at our TR MAGAZINE site. To get more information on our talents visit our TR Magazine blog and read up on more of our talents at https://www.talentraters.com/blog.php
Dare to be Greater!
Joseph Bennett
TalentRaters
email us here