Clipper Oil Expands Physical Supply Operations in the Pacific Northwest, USA
Clipper Oil Launches Physical Supply in Oregon and WashingtonSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clipper Oil has announced a new collaboration with Jubitz Fleet Services to expand their physical bunker supply operations in Oregon and Washington.
The product grade available will be Ultra Low Sulfur MGO (meeting ISO 8217:2010 DMA specifications) delivered by truck.
Trucking will be provided through Clipper Oil's newly announced partnership with Jubitz Fleet Services, a leading provider in the region for over 65 years.
In addition to LSMGO by truck, Clipper Oil will also offer the full line of Chevron marine lubricant oils.
"We’re very excited to partner with a great company like Jubitz,” said Kevin Alameda, Vice President at Clipper Oil. "Clipper Oil and Jubitz are both family owned, customer focused organizations. With our experienced staff and combined resources, we’ll be able to provide additional supply options and competitively priced bunkers to the Pacific Northwest maritime community.”
Deliveries will be available at all truck accessible terminals and berth locations in the following ports:
Oregon: Astoria, Newport & Portland
Washington: Aberdeen, Kalama, Longview, Vancouver & Westport
Established in 1985, Clipper Oil is a worldwide supplier of marine fuels and lubricant oils, specializing in supplying vessels throughout the Pacific Ocean. The San Diego, California based company maintains offices in the USA, Singapore and throughout the Pacific Islands.
For further information, inquiries and quote requests, please contact Eric Shahtaji as follows:
Eric Shahtaji
Sales & Business Development Manager - Americas
Tel: +1-619-692-9701
Mobile/WhatsApp: +1-708-305-4044
Skype ID: eric.clipperoil
Email: bunkers@clipperoil.com
Kevin Alameda
Clipper Oil
6196929701
