MyVilla.com reviews the impact of Dubai’s Smart City move on the property market

DUBAI CITY, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 6, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five years ago, when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai announced to transform Dubai into a smart city, the intent was to make it easy for citizens and residents to avail services from the government and the city in general. This was to be achieved by inter-connecting the departments and entities of Dubai Government with each other.The progress of this initiative, in 2018, leaves us to marvel on the amazing possibilities that the city brings for international dwellers, to move to Dubai.Living in an urban area is convenient for most people. The things that makes city living exciting is its great infrastructure where water, electricity, food, public transportation and healthcare is available at your fingertips. Add to that, extremely well maintained roads, clean outdoors, a diverse gastronomic experience through restaurants and pubs, entertainment through clubs and tourist attractions – is it getting any better? The modern life is even more enriched through technology by providing easy access to communication, networks and social groups.The world’s greatest cities have evolved through their outstanding infrastructure. Population has boomed, real estate has grown and commercial activities has thrived due to the modern amenities. As established global cities continue to grow and reach saturation in terms of land utilization, younger cities evolve into the next generation nuclei for growth and expansion plans.Dubai’s Smart City project was aimed at providing enhanced services in the fields of education, healthcare, utilities, environment and vehicular traffic and related areas.Although Dubai had initiated several smart moves before the main project itself, it should be noted that the city introduced few more after the announcement of the project. From Electric bikes for patrolling to Smart city index that will highlight the achievements of Dubai, from mobile apps for utilities to building sustainable cities , the Smart City project beats many global cities in advancement of technology and functionality of services. Among the notable achievements of these projects are the four residential projects around the sustainability theme:Sustainable CityThis project is underway in Dubailand. The mixed-use township will run on solar energy produced indigenously. The residences, offices and other properties would be equipped with appliances that save energy. The township will be car-free. It will reportedly feature 10,000 trees and house organic farms.Desert Rose CityDesert Rose City will come up in the Al Ruwayyah area along the Dubai-Al Ain road. This too is a mixed-use property. Its design, in the shape of the desert rose flower, would help reduce electricity consumption. It will run on renewable energy that it will produce itself. It would also have a waste recycling facility. 20,000 residential units of Desert Rose City will be for Emiratis and 10,000 will be for expatriates.Dubai South DistrictDubai South District is the venue of Expo 2020. Sustainability is one of the themes of Expo 2020. Half of the electricity used by Expo during the event will come from wholly renewable sources, with half of this generated on the site itself. The vast majority of the material used in permanent construction on the site will be reused in building infrastructure.Dubai Silicon OasisAs of January 2016, Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSOA) had succeeded in reducing cumulative energy consumption by 31 per cent exceeding the target set by Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030 of 30 per cent. DSOA is implementing a number of initiatives in line with Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.“From the beautiful manmade island of Palm Jumeirah to Sustainable City, we at MyVilla.com are proud to showcase the achievements of Dubai, for creating these destinations of choice for expats. Our website hosts several exciting projects of villa communities in Dubai and provides you with a platform to explore the property listings complete with description, area guides, neighborhoods and more”, says Hannah Ashford, Account Manager at MyVilla.com. “Buy or rent a villa in the neighborhood of your choice.”Thus, with these amazing smart projects that you can view on UAE Government and Smart City websites, you can be assured that this magnificent city will metaphorically rise from the dust to make inroads to newer connections in trade and commerce, from across the world.

