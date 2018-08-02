CRYPTASSIST IS THE FUTURE. BE PART OF THE REVOLUTION

Cryptassist Coin

The Cryptassist ICO is Live Now! Max coin supply 88 Million only. Be part of the amazing Cryptassist ecosystem, a revolutionary crypto platform.

Cryptassist (CTA:CTA)

TALLINN, ESTONIA, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be part of the amazing Cryptassist ecosystem, a revolutionary crypto platform that will change the way the world views and uses cryptocurrencies.

Cryptassist believe that cryptocurrencies should be useful in everyday life

With 25 apps and features, there is something for everyone, from the absolute novice to the most experienced trader, simplifying the way crypto is used. With one login on either your web or mobile device, you are able to access everything you need. From a fun game, CryptoGo where you can win real crypto, trade on Cryptassist’s own fully licensed spot exchange, shop with your own debit card that can be refilled using any of the top 50 cryptocurrencies, through to a webshop, news updates, every tool a trader needs, forums and much, much more.

The Cryptassist coin (CTA) will run on a blistering fast DAG algorithm and also have a deflationary model where CTA used for premium alerts and services are burned, meaning less CTA potentially increasing the value of the remaining CTA.

Details of the ICO:

Max coin supply 88 Million

31 July 2018 to 12 September 2018 or until hardcap is reached (whichever is earlier)

Maximum of 74.75 M CTA sold during the ICO

3.25 M CTA reserved for the bounty program

10 M CTA reserved for team, exchange listings and promotional activities

Price: $0.38 USD

Hardcap: $23.67 M USD

Softcap: already guaranteed

Platform: DAG

For more details on this exciting opportunity, please visit our website www.cryptassist.io where you can download the Whitepaper and view social media links to Cryptassist.

Cryptassist Initial Coin Offering