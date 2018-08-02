HFX announces RapiD integration with MHR cloud-based HR and Payroll solution
New integration methodology gives faster, more efficient integration - delivering a seamless user experience to HR and Payroll departments
The integration means customers can benefit from a best of breed solution which combines HFX’s workforce management functions for managing staff working hours from shift pattern design, access control, and time & attendance with MHR’s market leading iTrent solution for HR, absence management and payroll, resulting in a more seamless user experience.
Nick Whiteley, Managing Director and Chief Solutions Officer at HFX explained: “One of our core values at HFX is to ‘simplify’. We follow this simplify principle vigorously within our cloud solution, resulting in 80% reduction in integration and implementation time. This means that our joint customers have a much shorter time to value when implementing our solutions.”
Anton Roe, Chief Executive Officer at MHR responded; “We’re delighted to join forces with HFX to deliver a fully integrated cloud solution which harnesses the power of our iTrent system. Their easy to access API and straightforward approach to working with 3rd party products has ensured that the integration process has been fast and efficient, and ultimately our joint customers will benefit.”
Imperago RapiD
Based on three design principles, Imperago RapiD reduces integration times significantly with:
•APIs designed for consumption by a competent IT professional or implementer, ensuring it is as simple as possible, but not simpler.
•APIs that are intelligent when collecting data with automated, on-the-fly handling of associated or dependent data, reducing work for third parties and reducing manual entry and rejection of data.
•APIs that are easy to configure, so that should requirements change, the API can ignore data no longer required, ensuring that the interface remains flexible.
