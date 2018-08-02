European Medical Journal presents: EMJ Hematology 6.1

Filled to the brim with a a full congress review of EHA23, amazing hematology articles and a plethora of interviews, you won't want to miss this publication

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Medical Journal has published the latest edition of the EMJ Hematology eJournal, which includes a comprehensive review of this year’s European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress, held in Stockholm, Sweden.

This year’s eJournal presents key research, discussions, and future directions for the field of haematology. Highlights from the publication include an assortment of peer-reviewed articles on topics ranging from the use of allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplant and tyrosine kinase inhibitors as methods of treatment for chronic myeloid leukaemia to the latest clinical staging of mycosis fungoides and Sézary syndrome. In addition to personal insights from EMJ Hematology’s Editorial Board, a selection of hand-picked abstracts taken from the landmark 23rd annual congress of the EHA have been summarised by the presenters.

With >11,500 attendees from around the globe making their way to Stockholm, Sweden, for EHA 2018, the programme of this year’s event combined novel findings and new developments with current care protocols to improve patient care; more programme highlights can be found as part of the extensive Congress Review detailed within our eJournal.

EMJ Hematology 6.1 is sure to showcase fascinating content that will spark countless hours of intense debate and discussion, no doubt leading to further developments and breakthroughs for the haematology discipline.

Renowned for being the only medical journal to review the biggest European congresses, six weeks after each event is held, the European Medical Journal, is an independent, open-access eJournal dedicated to delivering first-class insights into ground-breaking changes, and advancements in the field.

