Home Energy Systems rebrands to HES Solar.
As one of San Diego’s leading solar providers, Home Energy Systems rebrands to HES Solar.
“Over the past two years, our business model has fueled profitable, organic growth that has made us an industry leader in Southern California,” states Ross Williams, CEO of HES Solar, “Our systems allow community members to invest in something that has a healthy return and is great for the community and the environment. We cannot wait to work on the next chapter of this exciting, growing company.”
HES Solars’s new branding further enables the company to stand out, not only within the expansive solar industry, but also within the ever-growing energy storage industry. HES Solar’s clients will continue to see the same level of expertise and customer service.
“This rebrand is about realigning what they have been doing for many years,” states Allison Kelley, Director of Marketing, “making the world a better place to live in by changing the way it is powered.”
The new brand, HES Solar, puts the company in a position to create long-term value for their customers and stakeholders. HES Solar offers systems to business owners and homeowners that generate clean, renewable sustainable energy.
The new HES Solar logo brings a modern new visual identity, characterizing the brand as bold, relative, effective, and original. The new branding and reorganization of HES Solar is the most recent move in the companies journey to further professionalize its operations and enhance the wide range of solar solutions it's able to provide to San Diego businesses and homeowners.
About HES Solar
HES Solar, formerly known as Home Energy Systems, has been a San Diego solar energy design and installation company bringing solar power to the people since 2001. HES Solar provides clean energy through quality renewable energy systems for homes and businesses with attention to the financial sense it makes for each client. HES Solar prides their business on quality customer service, cutting-edge design, efficiency, and aesthetic value to keep power flowing, electric bills low, and to preserve the original beauty of the property. More at http://hessolar.com
