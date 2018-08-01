John Cornelius Dangerfield scoops double tournament win at prestigious local golf club
John Cornelius Dangerfield has scooped back to back tournament wins at a prestigious South Carolina golf club alongside fellow golfer Marc Horne.CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winning both the 2017 Daniel Island Fall Hunt and 2018 Spring Chase golf tournaments, John Cornelius Dangerfield and his golf partner fought off stiff competition to take the double.
Held at the scenic Daniel Island Club, located just outside Charleston, it's a destination well known and much loved in golfing circles, both locally and further afield. "Each tournament held at the club is invariably wonderful," reveals Dangerfield, who currently resides in nearby Mount Pleasant. "To claim another victory alongside Marc at the Daniel Island Club was a great way for both of us to kick off the 2018 season."
"The Daniel Island Club is distinguished by its first-class service and state-of-the-art facilities," reveals the club's director of membership sales and services, Matt Smith. "The golf operations, dining, banquet, and meeting facilities are located in the main clubhouse. The aquatics, fitness, and tennis amenities are located just down the street from the clubhouse at the Park Club."
Smith is also keen to point out that the club's two nationally-ranked private golf courses offer a unique pairing of Rees Jones and Tom Fazio championship layouts, both culminating on the marsh-lined back lawn of the aforementioned clubhouse.
Speaking of Johnny Dangerfield and Marc Horne, he adds, "John and Marc have our utmost respect here at the Daniel Island Club, particularly as joint holders of both last year's Fall Hunt and this year's Spring Chase titles."
Dangerfield cannot praise the island-based club enough, adding, "The pair of nationally-ranked courses are perfectly integrated into the spectacular local landscape."
He continues, "The Tom Fazio-designed Beresford Creek course is a par 72 course which traverses pristine marsh, creeks, and waterways, providing incredible views."
"Alongside Beresford Creek," he adds, "against a stunning backdrop of natural saltwater marsh and tidal creek vistas, and designed by acclaimed golf course architect Rees Jones, Ralston Creek is an 18-hole masterpiece."
Johnny Dangerfield reveals that, upon completion, Jones himself said of Ralston Creek that he hoped it would "stand the test of time" for future generations of Daniel Island Club members and their families to enjoy.
"He was absolutely right," suggests Dangerfield, wrapping up, "and I personally look forward to enjoying both Beresford Creek and Ralston Creek as much as possible in years to come."
