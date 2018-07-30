Johnny Dangerfield reflects on Daniel Island Spring Chase golf tournament victory
South Carolina golfer Johnny Dangerfield kicked off this year in great style as the winner of the Daniel Island Spring Chase golf tournament.CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosted by Charleston's Daniel Island Club, Johnny Dangerfield claimed victory over his peers alongside fellow golfer Marc Horne. The pair also holds the title of winners of the 2017 Daniel Island Fall Hunt golf tournament.
"Every tournament held at the Daniel Island resort is invariably fantastic," reveals Dangerfield, a resident of nearby Mount Pleasant. "To claim another victory at the club's spectacular coastal location was a great way to kick off the 2018 golf season."
Set, as the name suggests, on Daniel Island, within historic Charleston, South Carolina, the Daniel Island Club is well known among golfers and fans of the sport.
"Our clubhouse is also a popular venue for dining, social gatherings, and high profile events," reveals the club's director of membership sales and services, Matt Smith. "Meanwhile, our two nationally-ranked private golf courses offer a unique pairing of Rees Jones and Tom Fazio championship courses, both culminating on the marsh-lined back lawn of the clubhouse."
Of Dangerfield and Horne taking the Spring Chase title, he adds, "The pair have our utmost congratulations, especially as joint holders of both this year's Spring Chase and last year's Fall Hunt titles! The golf was great, and the derby-themed after party with the Travis Allison Band was stylish and fun."
Johnny Dangerfield is equally complimentary of the island-based club, its tournaments, and its courses. "The pair of nationally-ranked courses are perfectly integrated into the spectacular local landscape," says Dangerfield.
"The Tom Fazio-designed Beresford Creek course," Dangerfield continues, "is a par 72 course which traverses pristine marsh, creeks, and waterways, providing incredible views."
"Furthermore," he adds, "against a stunning backdrop of natural saltwater marsh and tidal creek vistas, Ralston Creek—designed by acclaimed golf course architect Rees Jones—is an 18-hole masterpiece."
Dangerfield reveals that, upon completion, Jones himself said of Ralston Creek that it would "stand the test of time" for future generations of Daniel Island Club members and their families to enjoy. "He was absolutely right," suggests the 2018 Spring Chase title holder of the course architect's claims.
Daniel Island Club also boasts aquatics, fitness, tennis, croquet, bocce, and kayaking amenities, plus accommodation, meeting, and numerous other facilities.
"The last two golf tournaments at the resort have been brilliant," says Dangerfield, wrapping up, "and I look forward to attending plenty more events at the club in years to come."
