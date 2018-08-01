Chic Traveler Guide to 48 Hours in Playa del Carmen Mexico
An adventure filled escape with the Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen as your Luxurious Home Away from HomeNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With summer in full swing and travel enthusiasts planning their next vacation, here is an unmissable travel guide “48 Hours in Playa del Carmen”, on behalf of Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen - the only white sand beachfront full service luxury hotel on the coveted Mamita’s Beach.
This architecturally stunning resort, designed by the acclaimed Mexican architect Sordo Madaleno and the award-winning New York-based Rockwell Group, is the perfect location for a quick getaway and long holiday weekends away such as Labor Day which is fast approaching! Located in the buzzy hotspot of Riviera Maya, travelers can arrive in Cancun, visit Playa del Carmen to stay, or make it a necessary stop before heading to Tulum.
Only 5 hours direct from major hubs — Los Angles, Chicago and New York — see below for some of Playa’s best and coolest things to do in 48 hours!
Book a Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen exclusive Bridge “Air” suite, which features 180-degree views of the stunning Caribbean Sea.
Dive in the second largest Coral Reef in the world, Cozumel.
Visit Xplor Park, where you can fly through the sky on zip-lines, drive amphibious vehicles in the Mayan jungle, paddle with your hands aboard rafts, walk in ancient caverns and caves deep inside the Earth, and swim in an underground river. At Xplor Fuego, the night comes to life so you can enjoy the same experiences as in the day, but ignited by the fire that will guide your way through all the adventures of the Park.
Take a break from the heat by taking a culture trip to one of Playa’s art museums and galleries such as the 3D Museum of Wonders, Galeria Lamanai, Gaston Charo Art Gallery, and more.
Physically escape in Mexico’s naturally wonderous Cenotes at Xenotes Oasis Maya park on the Yucatan Peninsula. And then mentally escape by booking a treatment at Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen’s Cenote Spa - an award-winning, impeccably designed oasis at the luxury resort.Now that you’re relaxed, head to Playa’s 5th Avenue for shopping and drinks. This strip is a hotbed for high-end retailers, bars, restaurants, local shops, cafes, street entertainment, and more.
After a day of exploring and shopping, relax and refuel at Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen’s The Grill at 1 26 - Playa’s only signature beachfront restaurant serving outstanding cuisine served surrounded by Panoramic views of Mamita Beach.
