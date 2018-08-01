There were 648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,049 in the last 365 days.

Nurse Staffing Agency Website Focuses on Services; Values

Newly launched ENS Staffing services website explains agency’s nurse staffing services; mission; highlights agency founders’ extensive nursing experience

We’re pleased to serve our client partners with a 24/7 commitment to excellence.”
— Paul Thuka
ELKHART, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Excellent Nursing Services, Inc. (ENS) has announced the launch of the agency’s website highlighting their nurse staffing services as well as the company’s founders’ core values and mission. ENS Chairman Paul Thuku said, “We’re pleased to serve our client partners with a 24/7 commitment to excellence. As founders of Excellent Nursing Services, Inc., we are experienced health care professionals ourselves. We understand very well the staffing challenges facing the health care industry. We’ve focused our efforts on helping our client partners deal with these challenges, effectively and efficiently.”

The new website was designed and developed in collaboration with Precept Partners in nearby Buchanan, Michigan. Precept manager, Stephen Antisdel said, “We enjoyed working with Paul and the ENS board to create a website that clearly explains their services, values and mission. They’ve created a unique, customer focused solution, based on their own experience and understanding of the needs of healthcare providers and patients.” The website is optimized to operate on devices of all types and sizes and can be accessed at www.ENSstaffing.com.

About Excellent Nursing Services, Inc. (ENS)

ENS is the staffing solution by nursing professionals, focused on providing nursing excellence when and where their clients need it. Founded by four families deeply experienced in the nursing field, ENS team members count it as a privilege to be part and parcel of any organization by providing highly qualified medical assistants, CNAs, LPNs, and RNs and DNSs. ENS’ professionalism starts with recruitment of staff who are flexible, dependable, and worthy of your trust. ENS teams work to seize every opportunity to learn, improve and make a positive difference in providing care for the patients they touch every day. Details at www.ENSstaffing.com

About Precept Partners:

Established in 2003, Precept Partners provides Internet strategies, website design, development and online marketing services to clients in e-commerce, retail, professional services, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, the arts, and not-for-profit sectors. Recognition for their work includes coverage in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, NPR, and Inc magazine. Client awards include the Inc 500, the Internet Retailer 500, the Hot 100 Best Retail Websites award, the Webby Award and many others. More information at www.PreceptPartners.com

Paul Thuku
Excellent Nursing Services, Inc.
574-333-2655
email us here

