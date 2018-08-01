Nurse Staffing Agency Website Focuses on Services; Values
Newly launched ENS Staffing services website explains agency’s nurse staffing services; mission; highlights agency founders’ extensive nursing experience
The new website was designed and developed in collaboration with Precept Partners in nearby Buchanan, Michigan. Precept manager, Stephen Antisdel said, “We enjoyed working with Paul and the ENS board to create a website that clearly explains their services, values and mission. They’ve created a unique, customer focused solution, based on their own experience and understanding of the needs of healthcare providers and patients.” The website is optimized to operate on devices of all types and sizes and can be accessed at www.ENSstaffing.com.
About Excellent Nursing Services, Inc. (ENS)
ENS is the staffing solution by nursing professionals, focused on providing nursing excellence when and where their clients need it. Founded by four families deeply experienced in the nursing field, ENS team members count it as a privilege to be part and parcel of any organization by providing highly qualified medical assistants, CNAs, LPNs, and RNs and DNSs. ENS’ professionalism starts with recruitment of staff who are flexible, dependable, and worthy of your trust. ENS teams work to seize every opportunity to learn, improve and make a positive difference in providing care for the patients they touch every day. Details at www.ENSstaffing.com
About Precept Partners:
Established in 2003, Precept Partners provides Internet strategies, website design, development and online marketing services to clients in e-commerce, retail, professional services, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, the arts, and not-for-profit sectors. Recognition for their work includes coverage in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, NPR, and Inc magazine. Client awards include the Inc 500, the Internet Retailer 500, the Hot 100 Best Retail Websites award, the Webby Award and many others. More information at www.PreceptPartners.com
