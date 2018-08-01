New Strategies from Federated and BlackRock

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions Tops 400 Investment Models

New Strategies from Federated and BlackRock

August 1st, 2018 - West Palm Beach, FL: SMArtX Advisory Solutions (“SMArtX”), a leading financial technology and Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP), today expanded the number of third party investment manager models offered on its UMA platform. SMArtX added 23 new strategies, and now features more than 147 firms offering over 415 strategies. The strategies on the platform include traditional long only, long short equity, market neutral, short only, options, and direct indexes, all offered in an UMA structure.

The new firms and strategies include:

• BlackRock Inc: BlackRock Factor Rotation, BlackRock Equity Dividend, BlackRock Global Dividend ADR

• Federated: Global Strategic Value Dividend, Strategic Value Dividend

• Saratoga Research & Investment Management: Saratoga RIM Large Cap Quality Focus

• Zacks Investment Management: Zacks Dividend

• Alta Capital: All Cap Quality Growth, Large Cap Quality Growth

• Hilton Capital Management: Tactical Income

• First Ascent Asset Management: Global ETF 20, Global ETF 40, Global ETF 60, Global ETF 80, Global ETF 100, Global ETF 20 (Tax-Sensitive), Global ETF 40 (Tax-Sensitive), Global ETF 60 (Tax-Sensitive), Global ETF 80 (Tax-Sensitive), Global ETF 100 (Tax-Sensitive)

• Clark Capital: Navigator Fixed Income Total Return

• Beaumont Capital Management: BCM U.S. Sector Rotation (Monthly), BCM U.S. Smart Beta Sector Rotation

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions (www.smartxadvisory.com)

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also uses its proprietary trading and managed accounts technology to power SMArtX (www.smartx.us), SS&C Advent’s integrated unified managed account solution.

