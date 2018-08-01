American Association of Suicidology Announces #AAS365 Campaign for National Suicide Prevention Month and Beyond

Focusing on Suicide Prevention for Every Day, AAS Launches #AAS365 Nationwide Campaign

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association of Suicidology (AAS) announced today that its campaign to recognize National Suicide Prevention Month and Week will focus on awareness and education every day of the year. AAS is marking the launch of the campaign with a new website - aas365.org. The site will feature resources for suicide prevention groups, organizations, and media professionals across the country, encouraging them to participate in National Suicide Prevention Month activities, while also creating longterm efforts and initiatives.

"As we're all well aware from the unfortunate and high-profile celebrity suicides of this summer, this public health crisis affects people every day and not necessarily during any particular month. We need to recognize that anyone can be at risk of suicide at anytime and we need to be more proactive in our efforts at every level," said Colleen Creighton, Executive Director of AAS.

While attention is usually most heavily focused on suicide prevention during the month of September, especially the second week marking National Suicide Prevention Week (September 9 -15, 2018), AAS has chosen to empower its members and the general public to remember that fighting suicide can, and should, happen every single day.

Suicide kills over 45,000 people every year in the United States, is the 10th leading cause of death nationally, and is the 2nd leading cause of death for youth aged 10-24.

For the Media: Responsible reporting on suicide, including stories of hope and resilience, can prevent more suicides. Please visit the Reporting on Suicide guidelines for more information.

About AAS: Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes suicide as a research discipline, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center volunteers, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of lay persons who have in interest in suicide prevention. You can learn more about AAS at suicidology.org.