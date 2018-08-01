Managed Web Hosting Company Host4Geeks Expands it's Odoo Hosting Service to India
Leading Indian web hosting company, Host4Geeks, announces the launch of its brand new odoo hosting as a service.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Host4Geeks India the Indian subsidiary of global web hosting company Host4Geeks LLC announced the launch and expansion of its odoo hosting as a service. Host4Geeks India is a premium web hosting provider offering managed and unmanaged hosting service in India from its local Indian data centre located in Pune in the state of Maharashtra.
Commenting on the occasion, Rachit, sales & business development manager at Host4Geeks India said, "We at Host4Geeks have always been about supporting small startups and businesses grow without having to worry about their hosting or cloud needs. The launch of our odoo hosting service reaffirms our commitment to the same. Installing, setting up and managing an ERP software has always been a time consuming and expensive affair, especially for small companies. We want to eliminate this! Odoo is one of the most widely used ERP software and is a free and open source which means a lot of smaller businesses use it. Our odoo hosting service takes care of the installation, setup, ongoing management and even migration of your odoo deployments, allowing small businesses to focus more on what they should, which is selling."
The Odoo hosting service is powered by the company's reliable and stable SSD cloud-based platform which allows virtually endless vertical and horizontal scaling with zero downtime. The service also includes daily backups, 24x7 monitoring and DDoS protection as standard. The service is available in various plans starting at just 599 INR per month.
Customers looking for an out of the box or custom solution can ask for a free quote from the website.
About Host4Geeks
Host4Geeks India is a leading web hosting company offering managed and unmanaged hosting and cloud services in India. Founded in 2012, the company has remained true to its goal of achieving excellence by managing its clients with profound integrity and respect, providing innovative web hosting solutions at an affordable price.
