Native Multi-Model ArangoDB Accelerates
The open-source database project, ArangoDB, fueled by the enthusiasm of the community and committed clients, crosses the 6,000 Stargazer milestone on GitHub.
Most modern applications process data in different forms, simple and complex data that can be highly interconnected. ArangoDB, as a native multi-model database, simplifies the handling of such polyglot data by providing one engine and one query language to process multiple data models.
The simplicity of ArangoDB delights thousands of developers and customers around the globe. After crossing the 5,000 milestone in February 2018, the ArangoDB project gained even more traction with developers. In less than five months, ArangoDB reached 6,000 stargazers and is on track to pass 7,000 before the end of the year.
The ArangoDB database is one of the best rated operational database systems by Gartner Peer Insights and has been selected as the most popular open-source graph database in 2018 by G2 Crowd.
Clients and users of ArangoDB leverage the simplicity of multi-model for various mission-critical use cases. Here are just a few of their more notable comments about their experiences:
- “We can now have all of the data we need [for our internal Business Intelligence] — assurance, reporting, mobile, API portal — in one place, providing fast and secure access” (Tanvir Mansuri, Lead Developer @ Thomson Reuters)
- “In the past, our products had a huge dependency on a variety of data stores and search engines including MongoDB, Elasticsearch, Neo4j and Redis. ArangoDB provides us with a one system solution. (Gaurav Tripathi, Co-Founder & CTO @ Innoplexus)
- “Seen from the technical side, ArangoDB is a perfect fit for our challenging expectations.” (Brad Anderson, VP Big Data Informatics @ Liaison Technologies)
The chorus of ArangoDB’s striving community sings similar praises:
- “We were replacing a MySQL implementation of our product. Replacing the iterative collection of data with a graph traversal [in ArangoDB] improved performance 1000x.” (Gary G. on G2Crowd)
- “I've had my faith in ArangoDB for over three years now, after being burnt by several Db's, MongoDB included. Not until recently have I really started to aggressively use it, and I am so excited to know that it's passing all my requirements.” (Sky R. on G2Crowd)
- "An easy way to do complex things" (Alan V. on G2Crowd)
Claudius Weinberger, Co-Founder and CEO of ArangoDB Inc., says, “Our job is to build a useful database that serves next-generation applications. It’s a marathon, for sure. Without the fantastic support from our community, though, we wouldn’t have even crossed the starting line.”
“The ArangoDB community spans thousands of users, a fast growing core team and dozens of clients. The explosive growth of the ArangoDB project stems from the deep commitment of our community and the trust of our customers, early on,” says Luca Olivari, President of ArangoDB Inc. “We’re thankful for the continued trust and support.”
About ArangoDB
One database, one query language and three data models. With more than 5 million downloads and over 6,000 stargazers on Github, ArangoDB is the leading native multi-model database. It combines the power of graphs, with JSON documents and a key-value store. ArangoDB lets you access and combine all of these data models with a single elegant, declarative query language.
ArangoDB is the simple, versatile and performant answer to many challenges facing developers, startups and enterprises today and in the future. Simplifying complexity and increasing productivity is the mission of ArangoDb Inc., the company behind the project.
