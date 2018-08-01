Skydesign launches trend-setting room divider system on the market
The Austrian start-up company skydesign is launching this summer with an innovative room divider system that is more than just functional:
Based in Klagenfurt, Austria, the start-up was founded by entrepreneur and interior designer Robert Graf http://www.graf.news. Guided by the vision of functional and aesthetically high-quality interior design, the Austrian developed a room divider that can withstand the highest demands. Flexible and mobile use, individual adaptability and tasteful aesthetics are the top priority of the product according to Graf.
A special concern of the www.skydesign.news team is the choice of the best materials to guarantee the longevity of the room divider. For the floor slab, therefore, polyethylene was chosen for outdoor use. This eco-friendly material is often used for luxury furniture. For the interior, you can rely on the fast growing and very resistant wood of bamboo. The sticks of the room divider are made of fine fiberglass. These materials make the room divider heat-, frost- and UV-resistant and very durable.
