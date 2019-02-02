HSRC Releases a New In-Depth Analysis of the Explosives Detection Industry & Technologies Market

With 5 volumes, 1235 pages, 599 tables & figures, the Explosives Detection Systems report is the most comprehensive explosives detection market report available

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 5 volumes, 1235 pages, 316 tables and 283 figures, the “ Explosives Detection Systems Market, Technologies & Industry – 2018-2025” report is the most comprehensive explosives detection systems market report available today.According to Homeland Security Research Corp. ( HSRC ) new report, Explosives Detection Systems Market, Technologies & Industry – 2018-2025, The explosives detection technologies & global market will grow during the 2018-2025 forecast period. The report offers for each of its 205 sub-markets: 2016-2017 market data and analyses, as well as 2018-2025 forecasts and analyses.The research is based on a unique team of high-level experts having a wealth of knowledge and years of experience in explosives detection systems, technologies and markets. The lead analyst of the report led a team of hundreds of engineers who developed and commercialized the following explosives and weapons detection products:• Tomographic EDSs• X-Ray Screening Systems• IED Mitigation DevicesTop-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and sub-markets in the entire Explosives Detection market. With a highly fragmented Explosives Detection market, we analyzed each dollar spent via 5 bottom-up research vectors:• By 7 Vertical Markets:1. Aviation Security2. Maritime Security3. Land Transportation Security4. Secured Perimeters & Buildings5. Postal Security6. Public Venue Security7. Other Vertical Markets• By 8 Technology Markets:1. Explosives Trace Detection Systems (ETD)2. Metal Detectors3. Standoff Detection4. IoT & Predictive Maintenance5. EDS & BHS6. Full Body Scanners (AIT)7. X-ray Scanners (w/o AIT)8. Big Data & Data Analytics• By 3 Revenue Segments:1. Product Sales2. Aftersales Revenues3. Planning, Consulting & Training Services• By 5 Regional Markets:1. North America2. Latin America3. Europe4. Middle East and Africa5. Asia-Pacific• By 46 National MarketsOther reports revolving around Explosives Detection technologies and markets include:• Explosives & Weapons Detection Systems Market, Technologies & Industry - 2018-2025• Explosives Trace Detection Market & ETD Technologies - 2017-2022• X-Ray Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle Screening Market - 2017-2021• Homeland Security & Public Safety Global Markets, Industry & Technologies - 2017-2022• Aviation Security Market & Technologies. Focus on Europe - 2017-2022Explore more Homeland Security and Public Safety Reports at https://homelandsecurityresearch.com/reports/ About Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)HSRC provides premium off-the-shelf market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities. All reports include in-depth information and analysis of emerging markets, technologies, and industries broken down by geography, market, vertical, technology, product, and revenue stream. Our reports support Homeland Security & Public Safety communities worldwide in their strategic decision-making process, providing up-to-date market knowledge, analysis, and insights.HSRC offers customized research services geared towards providing our clients with clear, actionable recommendations designed to empower decision-making and to help exploit emerging opportunities in the market. The customized research services provide a deep analysis of specific markets and eco-systems, target geographies, strategic segments and verticals, competitor analysis and technological benchmarks. The custom research services are provided as an ad hoc assignment or as an ongoing service.HSRC’s clients include U.S. Congress, DHS, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, NATO, DOD, DOT, GAO, and EU, among others; as well as HLS & PS government agencies in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Singapore. With over 950 private sector clients (73% repeat customers), including major defense and security contractors, and Fortune 500 companies, HSRC earned the reputation as the industry’s Gold Standard for HLS & PS market reports.Washington D.C. 20004, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 900,Tel: 202-455-0966, info@hsrc.biz, www.homelandsecurityresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.