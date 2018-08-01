Renowned Sugar Beach Resort to Open Five New Piton Residences

Sugar Beach St Lucia Luxury Vacation Rentals St Lucia Luxury Villas St Lucia Beach Front Villas St Lucia Sunset in St Lucia Sugar Beach

New Luxury Vacation Rentals in St Lucia

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sugar Beach Resort in St Lucia which is known for its pristine white sandy beach and incredible location between the two pitons in St Lucia will feature 5 new luxury residences due for completion by 2020. St. Lucia's Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort will feature luxury four and five-bedroom properties set high above the beach with incredible sea views to the west and the rainforest to the east. The resort is one of the most luxurious on the island and has frequent celebrity visitors including Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The first residence has already been sold; the remaining four are on the market for between $7.2 million and $7.9 million per residence. The Pitons Residences will feature an open plan living space with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and offer plenty of light and breath-taking views. There is a wonderful outdoor timber deck with sunbathing areas and an incredible infinity pool. There is also a covered gazebo for guests to enjoy an alfresco meal. Each of the luxury residences has either 4 or 5 en-suite bathrooms, outdoor dining space, a full kitchen with European appliances and butler services are included complimentary.

Owners of the Pitons Residences will also have the opportunity to enter Sugar Beach's rental program whereby they can rent the property to guests when it is not owner-occupied. Owners and rental guests will have complimentary access to all of the wonderful facilities at Sugar Beach, including the beach, spa, four restaurants, four bars, a scuba center and kids' club. In addition to the new Piton Residences, the 96-room resort already features five Beachfront Residences and other 1-3-bedroom suites.

Linda Browne, Marketing Manager for Exceptional Villas, says "this is a wonderful addition to luxury vacation rental inventory in St Lucia and The Caribbean"

