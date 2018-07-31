League of Women Voters not sponsoring Debate on Aug 2

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Would the League sponsor a US Senator Candidate debate on August 2 on TVW?

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/457205324/attorney-deal-challenges-maria-cantwell-to-debate-on-tvw-says-she-is-not-green-enough?ref=email&code=XD0Fa-WX2NTkx6Gb

News Release Is In Error!

Please be aware that contrary to the referenced press release --

The League of Women Voters of Washington will not be a sponsor for the debate that Mr. Deal suggests.

LWVWA only sponsors debates that it has worked to plan, using the rules for debate that the League has developed to ensure that all candidates are included in a fair and balanced exchange.

This is the first LWVWA is hearing about this suggested debate for August 2. Mr. Deal released the information prior to any contact with LWVWA.

LWVWA has had no contact with TVW nor any venue nor any candidates with regard to this debate.

Ann Murphy

President