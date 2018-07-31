The Lyle collection of Wave Crest, Nakara, Kelva and American Brilliant Cut Glass will be auctioned Sept. 7-8 in Kansas
American Brilliant Cut Glass table lamp, signed Gundy and Clapperton, with engraved scene of flying geese.
American Brilliant Cut Glass punch bowl in the Sunburst pattern by C.F. Monroe, with nine pattern-matched punch cups.
It's the lifetime collection of Don and the late Carrol Lyle, whose many outstanding pieces have been featured in books, trade publications and museum exhibits.
The Lyles, who hail from Washington state, began collecting glassware pieces decades ago, with their main focus being on items produced by the C.F. Monroe Company (Meriden Conn., 1882-1916). The Lyles loved the quality of the Wave Crest, cut glass and other items created by C.F. Monroe, and managed to assemble one of the foremost collections in the country that featured these lovely pieces.
“Without a doubt this is the finest Wave Crest collection to ever come to public auction,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “Don and the late Carrol Lyle were well-known collectors and beloved members of the Wave Crest and American Brilliant Cut Glass clubs, as well as the American Cut Glass Association. Now their one-of-a-kind collection will be sold to the highest bidder, without reserve.”
Highlighting the two-day sale will be 350 lots of Wave Crest, Nakara and Kelva, plus over 300 lots of American Brilliant Cut Glass, which will play an equally significant role in the event. The Friday, September 7th session, starting at 5 pm Central time, will contain lots 1-250. The balance of the catalog (lots 251-670) will come up for bid in the Saturday, September 8th session, starting at 9:30 am.
Stars of the Wave Crest category include an elaborate handpainted panel featuring an early Venice, Italy scenic décor, signed “C.V.H.” (for Carl V. Helmschmied), mounted in a 29 ¾ inch by 23 ½ inch oak frame; and an unmarked pipe holder plaque in green and cream tones with a portrait of an Indian in full headdress, plus an embossed scroll design and set in a brass frame holding five Wooden English pipes.
The unmarked, 17 ½ inch tall Wave Crest vase (10 inches across handles), has a handpainted scenic décor showing two women near a bench and a reverse showing a chrysanthemum décor, with gilt metal feet and handles and a cobalt blue border, is outstanding; as is the unmarked Wave Crest dresser box in cream and blue tones with an underwater fish scenic décor, gold stencil highlights and gilt metal feet.
A Wave Crest banner mark vase, 17 inches tall, deep emerald green, showing a classic courting scene, with Vermillion trim highlights, gilt metal feet and handles, is nearly identical to the vase shown on page 47 of Cohen’s Wave Crest book. Also offered will be an unmarked Wave Crest wall plaque, 12 inches by 8 ½ inches, depicting a woman in a sheer pink dress, housed in an ornate gilt metal frame.
Additional Wave Crest lots of note include an unmarked wall plaque with cobalt blue border and scroll mold, depicting a woman in a sheer dress holding a wreath, in an ornate gilded frame measuring 16 inches by 12 inches; and a rare wall plaque marked C.F. Monroe, with a colorful floral branch décor, artist signed “S” (attributed to Gussie Stremlan) and mounted in a 27 ½ inch by 21 inch wooden frame.
American Brilliant Cut Glass (ABCG) is enormously popular with collectors and the Lyles were no exception. Pieces in the auction will feature a high-quality punch bowl in the Sunburst pattern by C.F. Monroe with an exact pattern matched base and nine pattern-matched pedestal punch cups; and a decanter in the Croesus pattern by J. Hoare, 12 ½ inches tall, with a ray cut base and quality blank.
Also sold will be an ABCG table lamp, 19 ½ inches tall, signed Gundy and Clapperton, boasting a fabulous cutting of hobstar cluster and Millicent stripes, with a finely engraved scene of geese flying over cattails; and an ABCG vase, 14 inches tall, in the Odolet pattern by C.F. Monroe, with a hobstar base and heavy blank, exactly as featured in the Monroe catalog #11, page 42 (only this one is larger).
ABCG top lots continue with a three-part epergne in the Starlight pattern by C.F. Monroe, having a trumpet vase center section with a sterling fitting atop the center bowl, and a sterling silver rest engraved with “Connor New Year’s Day 1907”; and a humidor in the Marlboro pattern by Dorflinger with an embossed floral wreath marked Dorflinger and a ray cut base, 8 inches tall and 6 inches wide.
Nakara is a trade name for a white glassware decorated in pastel colors and made about 1900 by C.F. Monroe. The glass was similar to that of Wave Crest. It had an acid finish and beaded or raised rococo scrolls. Boxes for dressing tables were the most common Nakara pieces. The mark isn’t found on every piece. A couple of gorgeous Nakara pieces from the Lyle collection being sold include the following:
• A marked, 17 ½ inch tall vase showing a night scene of sailboats in a harbor, done in cobalt blue with pale blue and cream side panels, Vermillion blue highlights and gilt metal feet and handles.
• A humidor marked Nakara, measuring 5 ¾ inches by 4 inches, done in brown and rust tones, with a portrait of an Indian in full headdress and the word “Cigars” showing on the humidor lid.
A preview will be held on Friday, the first day of auction, from 12 o’clock noon until the first gavel falls at 5 pm. For those unable to attend the event in person, Internet bidding will be facilitated by www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc. Online bidders are encouraged to register at least 48 hours in advance. For info, terms and conditions, visit the Woody Auction website: www.WoodyAuction.com.
Absentee bids will be accepted, with a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline to submit an absentee bid is noon Wednesday, September 6th. For convenience, absentee bids may be submitted by fax, at 316-746-2145, or e-mail, at info@woodyauction.com. There is no phone bidding.
For lodging, there are three hotels in the area. The Comfort Inn, in Augusta, KS (316-260-3006); the Holiday Inn Express, in Andover, KS (316-733-8833); and the Hampton Inn, in Derby, KS (316-425-7900) are all within a 15-20 minute drive from the Woody Auction facility. Woody Auction will conduct regular auction events in the Douglass location and occasionally at other venues in the area.
Woody Auction’s 5,000-square-foot showroom is located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass – south and east of Wichita, not far from I-35 and Hwy. 54/Kellogg Rd. Moving forward, most auctions will be held in the Douglass gallery, starting at 9:30 am Central time, unless otherwise noted. The firm has a full slate of auctions lined up for the rest of 2018. These will include the following:
• August 18, 2018 – The Margaret Ireland collection of Carnival glass.
• September 7-8, 2018 – The Lyle collection of Wave Crest, Nakara, Kelva, ABCG.
• September 29, 2018 – Part 2 of the Headlee collection of RS Prussia.
• October 20, 2018 – The Rex collection of Brilliant Period Cut Glass.
• November 9-10 – Antique auction, to include sterling silver, furniture, art glass, dolls, music boxes, clocks and more.
• December 1, 2018 – Brilliant Period Cut Glass, antiques and other items.
• December 15, 2018 – Antique auction (details to follow).
Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or collection, you may call them at (316) 747-2694; or, you can e-mail them, at info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction and the auction on September 7th-8th, visit www.woodyauction.com.
