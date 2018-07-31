The Lyle collection of Wave Crest, Nakara, Kelva and American Brilliant Cut Glass will be auctioned Sept. 7-8 in Kansas

Unmarked Wave Crest pipe holder plaque with a portrait of an Indian in full headdress. Unmarked, 17.5-inch-tall Wave Crest vase, 10 inches across handles, with handpainted scenic decor. American Brilliant Cut Glass table lamp, signed Gundy and Clapperton, with engraved scene of flying geese. American Brilliant Cut Glass punch bowl in the Sunburst pattern by C.F. Monroe, with nine pattern-matched punch cups. Marked 17.5-inch Nakara vase showing a night scene of sailboats in a harbor, with Vermillion blue highlights.

It's the lifetime collection of Don and the late Carrol Lyle, whose many outstanding pieces have been featured in books, trade publications and museum exhibits.

Without a doubt this is the finest Wave Crest collection to ever come to public auction. Don and the late Carrol Lyle were well-known collectors and beloved members of clubs and associations.” — Jason Woody