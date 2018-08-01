Bixby Partners with TransitScreen to Bring Public Transportation Information to Building Residents
Bixby announced this week that it is partnering with real-time mobility data platform TransitScreen.
Washington DC-based TransitScreen displays all transportation options at a glance, in real time, enabling users to compare nearby public transit arrivals and find availability for bike-share, car-share, and ride-hailing services. With a focus on environmental sustainability, a commitment to open-data standards, and an aim to increase accessibility, TransitScreen’s modus operandi aligns well with Bixby’s pledge to sustainability, transparency, connectivity and efficiency.
“We’re excited to partner with Bixby to offer this information to residents,” said TransitScreen cofounder Ryan Croft. “Access to mobility options Is more important than ever in choosing and living in an apartment, and we want to make it easier.”
This partnership enables Bixby to add real-time transportation information to its growing list of benefits for building residents. As Bixby CEO Mark Smukler recently explained, “Our goal is to make apartment living more comfortable and convenient than ever. To really create change for apartment residents, we have to work with companies like TransitScreen to provide a comprehensive, integrated, and seamless user experience.”
Bixby offers a host of features for property managers, ranging from invoicing and online payments to work-order management to package tracking and document storage. At the same time, Bixby seeks to extend a property manager’s service offering through a marketplace for on-demand services, discounts to local businesses, and now, information on public transportation.
The partnership offers benefits mutual to both companies. “Our business philosophies around creating smarter cities and using open data standards are very similar and there are obvious synergies that stem from our collaboration. We are able to use their platform to augment our offering to building residents, while TransitScreen leverages our user base to expand their presence and reach, particularly in multifamily real estate,” Smukler further explained.
TransitScreen launched in 2013 from a civic-technology project focused on urban mobility solutions at Mobility Lab in Arlington, Virginia and is now headquartered in downtown Washington, DC.
Bixby was founded in 2016 in New York City as a simple mobile application designed to bridge the communication gap between property managers and residents.
